MG’s IM brand to launch third model in UK in 2027

MG’s premium sub-brand IM only arrived in the UK a year ago, but it’ll soon launch its third car here, following on from the IM5 saloon and the IM6 SUV.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, David Allison, MG UK’s director of product and planning, spoke about what the future of IM (which stands for Intelligence in Motion) looks like. Allison said: “IM is termed as ‘technology showcase’. They offer technology that cannot be offered in the core range of cars [MG].”

Key aspects of IM’s technology showcase, according to Allison, include “an 800-volt platform, the ability to charge at 375kW, 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, 750bhp and lots of autonomous driving technology”. All those are offered on the IM5 and IM6, the latter of which is available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service with an average saving of over £3,000.

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IM is set for around 6,500 UK sales this year, making up a small portion of MG’s predicted 2026 total of around 100,000. In an effort to increase these in 2027, IM will add a third model to its line-up. Allison revealed: “We will continue to evolve the product range for MG IM. There will be a further MG IM product that will come to market next year and again it will operate in a space that we currently don’t sell at the moment.”