Meanwhile, the ZS is now £1,000 more expensive across the range with prices starting at £21,495 for the SE petrol and £23,995 for the SE Hybrid+. Similarly, the HS is also £1,000 extra no matter which version you go for; the SE petrol kicks off at £27,495, the Hybrid+ from £30,495 and the plug-in hybrid at £33,495.

So what do you get for the extra outlay? With the MG3, SE versions get a new black cloth finish with a fresh seat design, while the Trophy model receives new black leather and suede-style upholstery. The ZS in SE form now gets a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charger and new black cloth interior trim. The Trophy edition features a panoramic sunroof and a powered bootlid, while inside there’s new black leather and suede-style upholstery, plus the option of metallic green exterior paint.

As for the HS, the SE versions get heated front seats and a heated steering wheel as standard, along with wireless smartphone charging and a 360-degree parking camera. The Trophy gets cooled front seats plus an opening panoramic sunroof and the same black leather and suede-style seat trim offered on the MG3 and ZS. A couple of new metallic paints are available too, including Camden Grey and Cosmic Silver. As before, the plug-in hybrid HS is capable of 75 miles of electric range - something that helped it take victory in our plug-in hybrid mega test earlier this year.

MG says the upgraded HS range is available to order now with the new PHEV versions arriving by mid-October. The refreshed ZS is also available to order, as is the new MG3 Hybrid+, with the MG3 SE petrol coming later this year.

Check out MG’s excellent all-electric supermini, the MG4 Urban - which can be had with an average saving of £3,000 on the Auto Express Find A Car service now.