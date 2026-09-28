Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MG ZS, MG HS and MG3 jump in price, but get more kit

The latest powertrain changes aim to improve refinement while maintaining efficiency

By:Alastair Crooks
28 Sep 2026
MG Hybrid+ range7

MG makes some of the cheapest hybrid models you can buy and now the Chinese-owned British firm says it has made its ‘Hybrid+’ powertrain even smoother while introducing “comfort, convenience and technology” upgrades for its MG3 supermini, ZS crossover and HS SUV.

MG claims the revised Hybrid+ system with changes to the traction motor and generator “deliver improved sustained performance with reduced noise and vibration creating a quieter, more relaxed drive.” 

The basic set-up remains unchanged with a four-cylinder petrol engine supplemented by a 1.83kWh battery and three-speed gearbox. However, MG says there’s now a ‘more electrified drive’, so we presume a higher proportion of power comes from the electric motor, although the peak power output remains a punchy 191bhp. In the MG3 Hybrid+, the efficiency has stayed the same too, with a claimed 64.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 100g/km on the combined cycle. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Beyond the tweaked hybrid unit, MG has also given the MG3, ZS and HS more kit - although they’re all more expensive as a result. The standard, pure-petrol MG3 SE kicks off at £17,995, £500 more than before. The MG3 Hybrid+ in SE form starts at £19,995, while the Trophy starts at £21,995 - both representing a £1,000 increase over the previous car. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Meanwhile, the ZS is now £1,000 more expensive across the range with prices starting at £21,495 for the SE petrol and £23,995 for the SE Hybrid+. Similarly, the HS is also £1,000 extra no matter which version you go for; the SE petrol kicks off at £27,495, the Hybrid+ from £30,495 and the plug-in hybrid at £33,495. 

So what do you get for the extra outlay? With the MG3, SE versions get a new black cloth finish with a fresh seat design, while the Trophy model receives new black leather and suede-style upholstery. The ZS in SE form now gets a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charger and new black cloth interior trim. The Trophy edition features a panoramic sunroof and a powered bootlid, while inside there’s new black leather and suede-style upholstery, plus the option of metallic green exterior paint. 

As for the HS, the SE versions get heated front seats and a heated steering wheel as standard, along with wireless smartphone charging and a 360-degree parking camera. The Trophy gets cooled front seats plus an opening panoramic sunroof and the same black leather and suede-style seat trim offered on the MG3 and ZS. A couple of new metallic paints are available too, including Camden Grey and Cosmic Silver. As before, the plug-in hybrid HS is capable of 75 miles of electric range - something that helped it take victory in our plug-in hybrid mega test earlier this year. 

MG says the upgraded HS range is available to order now with the new PHEV versions arriving by mid-October. The refreshed ZS is also available to order, as is the new MG3 Hybrid+, with the MG3 SE petrol coming later this year. 

Check out MG’s excellent all-electric supermini, the MG4 Urban - which can be had with an average saving of £3,000 on the Auto Express Find A Car service now. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

MG might be Chinese now, but it’s selling more cars in the UK than ever
Opinion - MG

MG might be Chinese now, but it’s selling more cars in the UK than ever

MG is a sales hit, and Mike Rutherford thinks it won't be long before it overtakes Vauxhall, Ford and Merc to become the fifth best-selling brand in t…
Opinion
19 Jul 2026
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Your guide to all the key cars
Goodwood 2026

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Your guide to all the key cars

2026’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was an exceptional celebration of cars from the past, present and future! These were the top reveals and star cars…
News
13 Jul 2026
New MG Cyber concept could be mistaken for a Ferrari… almost
MG Cyber concept Goodwood - Pete Gibson

New MG Cyber concept could be mistaken for a Ferrari… almost

New concept apparently hints at a future “flagship” D-segment SUV, and it has a whiff of six-figure Ferrari about it
News
10 Jul 2026
New MG2 previewed at Goodwood by striking MG GO! concept
MG GO! concept Goodwood - Pete Gibson

New MG2 previewed at Goodwood by striking MG GO! concept

Racy small-car concept has finally been shown to the public, with new electric supermini due in 2027
News
9 Jul 2026

Most Popular

New BMW iX3 40 M Sport 2026 review: entry-level SUV isn't a compromise
New BMW iX3 40 M Sport - front tracking

New BMW iX3 40 M Sport 2026 review: entry-level SUV isn't a compromise

Practical, efficient and much cheaper than the xDrive50, we think the base-level BMW iX3 40 is the pick-of-the-range.
Road tests
24 Sep 2026
Audi A6 e-tron breaks EV range record with massive 831 miles on a single charge
Audi A6 e-tron breaks massive EV range record

Audi A6 e-tron breaks EV range record with massive 831 miles on a single charge

Rally driver Miko Marczyk managed to cover over 360 miles further than the A6 e-tron’s official claimed range
News
24 Sep 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Omoda E5 for £239 a month makes for very affordable EV motoring
Omoda E5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Omoda E5 for £239 a month makes for very affordable EV motoring

Chinese Qashqai-sized family car offers a lot for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 September
News
25 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content