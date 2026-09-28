MG ZS, MG HS and MG3 jump in price, but get more kit
The latest powertrain changes aim to improve refinement while maintaining efficiency
MG makes some of the cheapest hybrid models you can buy and now the Chinese-owned British firm says it has made its ‘Hybrid+’ powertrain even smoother while introducing “comfort, convenience and technology” upgrades for its MG3 supermini, ZS crossover and HS SUV.
MG claims the revised Hybrid+ system with changes to the traction motor and generator “deliver improved sustained performance with reduced noise and vibration creating a quieter, more relaxed drive.”
The basic set-up remains unchanged with a four-cylinder petrol engine supplemented by a 1.83kWh battery and three-speed gearbox. However, MG says there’s now a ‘more electrified drive’, so we presume a higher proportion of power comes from the electric motor, although the peak power output remains a punchy 191bhp. In the MG3 Hybrid+, the efficiency has stayed the same too, with a claimed 64.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 100g/km on the combined cycle.
Beyond the tweaked hybrid unit, MG has also given the MG3, ZS and HS more kit - although they’re all more expensive as a result. The standard, pure-petrol MG3 SE kicks off at £17,995, £500 more than before. The MG3 Hybrid+ in SE form starts at £19,995, while the Trophy starts at £21,995 - both representing a £1,000 increase over the previous car.
Meanwhile, the ZS is now £1,000 more expensive across the range with prices starting at £21,495 for the SE petrol and £23,995 for the SE Hybrid+. Similarly, the HS is also £1,000 extra no matter which version you go for; the SE petrol kicks off at £27,495, the Hybrid+ from £30,495 and the plug-in hybrid at £33,495.
So what do you get for the extra outlay? With the MG3, SE versions get a new black cloth finish with a fresh seat design, while the Trophy model receives new black leather and suede-style upholstery. The ZS in SE form now gets a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charger and new black cloth interior trim. The Trophy edition features a panoramic sunroof and a powered bootlid, while inside there’s new black leather and suede-style upholstery, plus the option of metallic green exterior paint.
As for the HS, the SE versions get heated front seats and a heated steering wheel as standard, along with wireless smartphone charging and a 360-degree parking camera. The Trophy gets cooled front seats plus an opening panoramic sunroof and the same black leather and suede-style seat trim offered on the MG3 and ZS. A couple of new metallic paints are available too, including Camden Grey and Cosmic Silver. As before, the plug-in hybrid HS is capable of 75 miles of electric range - something that helped it take victory in our plug-in hybrid mega test earlier this year.
MG says the upgraded HS range is available to order now with the new PHEV versions arriving by mid-October. The refreshed ZS is also available to order, as is the new MG3 Hybrid+, with the MG3 SE petrol coming later this year.
Check out MG’s excellent all-electric supermini, the MG4 Urban - which can be had with an average saving of £3,000 on the Auto Express Find A Car service now.