The MG2 electric supermini has taken one step closer to production with the unveiling of a brand-new concept car at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Called the MG GO!, the sporty-looking hatchback will go on sale next summer.

MG says the GO! concept is “more than a glimpse [at] a future new B-segment electric hatchback”. The model apparently represents “genuine aspiration [to bring] desirability to the electric mainstream” – signalling a step-change in MG’s ambitions to smother the market with functional models at rock-bottom prices.

What we know about the MG2

The MG GO! – at least in its current form – is a dynamically styled B-segment electric hatchback that is said to “explore a retro futuristic idea informed by some of MG's most youthful and expressive designs from the mid-20th century”. The brand’s designers looked to cars like the MGB GT, as well as the MG Metro Turbo and MG ZR, which they say “embodied everyday elegance, joy and presence without excess”.

The front of the MG GO! features an almost MINI-like set of headlights and a similar trim treatment, but with huge air vents, a deep splitter and an exposed tow hook for a shrunken touring-car vibe. Many of these details – along with the wide track and lowered suspension – are expected to be toned down for the MG2 production car, which MG UK’s director of product and planning, David Allison, told us is due “towards the middle of next year”, reiterating “sooner is better” as far as he’s concerned.