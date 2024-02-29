New MG2 previewed at Goodwood by striking MG GO! concept
Racy small-car concept has finally been shown to the public, with new electric supermini due in 2027
The MG2 electric supermini has taken one step closer to production with the unveiling of a brand-new concept car at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Called the MG GO!, the sporty-looking hatchback will go on sale next summer.
MG says the GO! concept is “more than a glimpse [at] a future new B-segment electric hatchback”. The model apparently represents “genuine aspiration [to bring] desirability to the electric mainstream” – signalling a step-change in MG’s ambitions to smother the market with functional models at rock-bottom prices.
What we know about the MG2
The MG GO! – at least in its current form – is a dynamically styled B-segment electric hatchback that is said to “explore a retro futuristic idea informed by some of MG's most youthful and expressive designs from the mid-20th century”. The brand’s designers looked to cars like the MGB GT, as well as the MG Metro Turbo and MG ZR, which they say “embodied everyday elegance, joy and presence without excess”.
The front of the MG GO! features an almost MINI-like set of headlights and a similar trim treatment, but with huge air vents, a deep splitter and an exposed tow hook for a shrunken touring-car vibe. Many of these details – along with the wide track and lowered suspension – are expected to be toned down for the MG2 production car, which MG UK’s director of product and planning, David Allison, told us is due “towards the middle of next year”, reiterating “sooner is better” as far as he’s concerned.
The large wheels are also likely to be swapped out for a more urban-friendly design, with a deeper tyre sidewall that makes them less susceptible to kerbs and potholes. The five-door design – possibly with a hidden rear door handle, like the concept – is expected to be carried over; the electric-specific platform, already used on the MG4 Urban, should ensure the future MG2 offers plenty of space inside for four adults.
The rear is where we expect the most significant changes to take place, with little more than the vertical tail-lights likely to be carried over from the concept. The huge wing and prominent diffuser will be ditched for a more conventional look; the design team will also need to find space for a number plate – either on the bumper or bootlid.
Auto Express first learned about the plan to launch an all-electric alternative to the MG3 supermini two years ago. The brand’s entry-level EV – almost certainly set to use the MG2 nameplate – is expected to cost from around £20,000 and be designed to offer the right balance of range, size and price for its class.
A lot has happened since then of course, with cars such as the Renault 5, Citroen e-C3 and closely related Fiat Grande Panda stealing accolades in the supermini segment. plus the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval are also due soon.
In order to stand out from all those rivals and others in this class of characterful, compact electric cars, there’s a big focus on style with the MG2 that apparently is going to have a more British flavour to it.
In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Josef Kaban, vice president of MG’s Global Design Centre, previously revealed that while the company’s UK design team is involved with every project, “here it's actually even deeper, let's say more in the even leading position for that project”.
He added: “Even when we are talking about an international brand with international design teams in different places, here we know that we want to deliver something that is not just global, but maybe a bit more British.”
The design chief described the MG2 as “like the cute baby in the family” and “kind of a little toy”, being the entry-level EV in the manufacturer’s line-up. “I think we will all enjoy it when it comes out,” he added, “and it will be a little moment that we will probably remember for a longer time.”
Interior and tech
We’ve not yet been given a glimpse inside the future MG2’s cabin, but having spoken with Kaban, we understand the maker won’t sacrifice functionality in the pursuit of a clean, button-free dashboard.
“We will have some innovation there,” he told us, “but we are not under pressure to be fully, let's say, going out of the box.
“Our customer is not extravagant. It's somebody who doesn't desire just to stand out. [They are] somebody who already knows [their] value; the interior will be innovative but pragmatic,” the design chief told us.
We therefore expect the MG2 will borrow a lot from the MG4 Urban, including the dashboard layout, which represents a massive leap forward in both tech and quality compared with what the original MG4 offered when it was introduced just a few years ago.
Every MG4 Urban has a 12.8-inch touchscreen and a seven-inch digital driver’s display that we could see being carried over to its baby brother, as well as its slim bank of physical dials and buttons for the climate control, plus other key functions. MG’s familiar, slightly square steering wheel should feature as well, also with the sort of physical buttons that VW has been making a big deal of, including in its new ID. Polo.
We previously assumed the MG2 would be using the same ‘Modular Scalable Platform’ as the MG4, but now the brand has introduced its next-generation ‘E3’ architecture, which focuses on maximising cabin space, efficiency and cost effectiveness – ideal traits for a cut-price electric supermini.
The first model based on the E3 platform was the MG4 Urban, which is more affordable and spacious than the original MG4 because of its front-wheel-drive layout, rather than the rear-wheel drive set-up of its sibling, and a simpler torsion-beam suspension set-up at the rear.
The MG4 Urban has either a 41.9kWh or 52.8kWh usable battery, which are very similar in size to the packs offered in the Renault 5 and its near-identical twin, the Nissan Micra. It’s therefore possible the MG2 will inherit those battery options, too, which would give it upwards of 280 miles of range, matching the ID. Polo.
For the future MG2 to be competitive, it would need to undercut its MG4 Urban sibling, which currently starts from £23,495. A price closer to £20k is therefore likely, despite Allison hinting the MG would put less focus on its current aggressive sales strategy going forward.
“I don't necessarily think the car needs to be at a certain price point,” he told us. “Ultimately, people buy cars on monthly payments, so if the car stacks up as well as I think it will from a design point of view, from a drivability point of view, from an equipment point of view… I think we've moved to a certain point now where we don't necessarily have to be substantially cheaper for everybody else to take notice of us.”
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