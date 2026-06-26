Read more about the BMW M Vision Concept here.

BYD, including Denza and Yangwang

BYD will have the largest stand in Festival of Speed history in 2026, with a colossal presence that showcases not only its new models, but those of its premium Denza and Yangwang brands, too.

The most significant debut will be the Denza Z Coupé, a 1,488bhp electric coupé with a tri-motor setup and luxurious interior. This will be the halo model for the brand, which is in the process of being launched in the UK and Europe, and aims to outperform some of the continent’s most prominent legacy marques with a range of new models. The line-up also includes the Z9GT, B5 and D9 models that cover the luxury shooting brake, off-roader and people carrier classes.

Yangwang will also be on display, although its introduction to the UK is still pending, and the models it’s planning to showcase – the U9 Extreme supercar and U8L and U7 high-end off-roaders – we’ve largely seen before.

Finally, BYD itself will also have a few new models to show off, including the Dolphin G DM-i and the Shark pick-up.

GMA

Gordon Murray Automotive will reveal two extremes of its hypercar collection at the FoS, including a public showing of its S1 LM, a direct homage to founder Gordon Murray’s McLaren F1. This exclusive creation is limited to five units, all of which are going to the one customer. At the other end of the spectrum is the T.33 Spider, an open-top version of the brand’s baby hypercar that will be built in higher numbers. Both share the same incredible attention to detail that GMA is famed for.

Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes will have some of its latest AMG models on display, including the new AMG GT 63 4-Door, which will be in the paddock and driving up the hill. Yet another new production model could also be revealed on the AMG stand. We don’t yet know whether it’ll be something V8-powered, like the forthcoming CLE Mythos or its more production-biased CLE 63 sibling, or whether it will be something else battery- powered, such as the forthcoming CLA45 AMG that we know has been testing in coupé and shooting brake forms.

MG

MG will be revealing two concept cars, one previewing a B-segment BEV hatchback and the other a sporty model. While the latter will draw the crowds, it’ll be the latter that promises to be more important, giving MG a rival against European superminis such as the new Volkswagen ID.Polo and Cupra Raval. MG has form with this, too, as its MG4 and MG4 Urban continue to impress with their low costs and good range figures.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini is on track to show off both its new hybrid-powered supercars on the hillclimb, but on July 1 we’ll be treated to a new ultra-high-performance variant of the popular Urus SUV. This will almost certainly be on display, and at the other end of the spectrum expect the low-volume Fenonemo coupé and/or Roadster to wow the crowds, too.

Lepas

One of the biggest successes in the UK market this year has been the Jaecoo 7, and this year’s Festival of Speed will see another of its sibling cars revealed – this time from a new brand called Lepas. Pitched as a more luxurious, Europe-focused outfit, Lepas will have three new models on show, including the VW Tiguan-sized L8 and two smaller cars, the L6 and L4. All feature hybrid powertrains, but the L6 and L4 will also be available with BEV options, too.

Toyota Gazoo

After camouflaged examples of the GR GT and GT GT3 racers appeared last year, this year’s festival will welcome the final models in all their glory. The models – one for the road and one for the race track – will bring Toyota firmly into the sports car fold, as a Porsche 911 GT3-rivalling brute packed with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Toyota’s new GR Yaris Aero Kit will also be on show, plus the brand’s Dakar Rally Raid car will be at Goodwood, too.

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