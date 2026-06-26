Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 preview: A-Z of all the key cars
The 2026 Goodwood Fesitval of Speed is fast approaching! Here's everything we know so far...
The world’s most exciting car show is about to open its doors again, as the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) roars to life between July 9-12. Every year, manufacturers from all over the world gather to show off their latest high-performance models, with plenty of heritage models and secret prototypes either on display on spectacular outdoor stands, or barreling their way up the iconic hillclimb.
Every year, the organisers pay tribute to a specific car company or individual, and this year that honour has gone to Singer, the Californian-based Porsche tuner now famous the world over for its incredible reimaginings of the 911 over the ages. But beyond the focus on Singer, the Festival of Speed is a chance for manufacturers to connect with car fans through their latest new models, concept cars and racing cars, many of which will be seen for the first time.
Here’s the Auto Express rundown of this year’s incredible line-up… and bear in mind there are also likely to be plenty of surprises that we won’t see until the doors fly open early on Thursday morning.
Alpine
Alpine will give its all-new, all-electric A110 sports model its public debut in a late prototype form, revealing many of the car’s secrets before its full unveiling next year. Very much a replacement for the former A110, which is just about to cease production, the new all-electric variant aims to mimic that car’s brilliant dynamics with a far more potent and environmentally friendly electric powertrain.
Audi
Audi’s entry into Formula One has caused quite a stir. But its return to the top-tier racing class hasn’t just come out of the blue, as it’s all part of a fundamental rethink of what the brand wants its road cars to look and feel like. The first of these new models is planned to head up the hillclimb, as the stunning Nuvolari supercar stuns crowds in the UK for the first time. The F1 car will also be on show, and you might even spy the concept version of Audi’s all-electric sports car due in 2027 if you go hunting for it…
Bentley
The most raucous and aggressive Bentley in decades will make its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed when the new Bentley Continental Supersports hits the hillclimb. This rear-wheel-drive, hybrid-free model is a statement of intent for the brand, leaning into its high-performance heritage to deliver a model that’s quite the hooligan – in a tailored Savile Row suit.
BMW
BMW will be previewing the future of its M brand in the form of the stunning Vision M Concept. Initially revealed at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race earlier in June, the concept directly previews a next-generation BMW M3, and its quad-motor electric powertrain. BMW is also bringing along the M3 Touring Nürburgring 24-hour racer to attack the hill, and will showcase a new Track Pack for the M2 Coupé.
Read more about the BMW M Vision Concept here.
BYD, including Denza and Yangwang
BYD will have the largest stand in Festival of Speed history in 2026, with a colossal presence that showcases not only its new models, but those of its premium Denza and Yangwang brands, too.
The most significant debut will be the Denza Z Coupé, a 1,488bhp electric coupé with a tri-motor setup and luxurious interior. This will be the halo model for the brand, which is in the process of being launched in the UK and Europe, and aims to outperform some of the continent’s most prominent legacy marques with a range of new models. The line-up also includes the Z9GT, B5 and D9 models that cover the luxury shooting brake, off-roader and people carrier classes.
Yangwang will also be on display, although its introduction to the UK is still pending, and the models it’s planning to showcase – the U9 Extreme supercar and U8L and U7 high-end off-roaders – we’ve largely seen before.
Finally, BYD itself will also have a few new models to show off, including the Dolphin G DM-i and the Shark pick-up.
GMA
Gordon Murray Automotive will reveal two extremes of its hypercar collection at the FoS, including a public showing of its S1 LM, a direct homage to founder Gordon Murray’s McLaren F1. This exclusive creation is limited to five units, all of which are going to the one customer. At the other end of the spectrum is the T.33 Spider, an open-top version of the brand’s baby hypercar that will be built in higher numbers. Both share the same incredible attention to detail that GMA is famed for.
Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes will have some of its latest AMG models on display, including the new AMG GT 63 4-Door, which will be in the paddock and driving up the hill. Yet another new production model could also be revealed on the AMG stand. We don’t yet know whether it’ll be something V8-powered, like the forthcoming CLE Mythos or its more production-biased CLE 63 sibling, or whether it will be something else battery- powered, such as the forthcoming CLA45 AMG that we know has been testing in coupé and shooting brake forms.
MG
MG will be revealing two concept cars, one previewing a B-segment BEV hatchback and the other a sporty model. While the latter will draw the crowds, it’ll be the latter that promises to be more important, giving MG a rival against European superminis such as the new Volkswagen ID.Polo and Cupra Raval. MG has form with this, too, as its MG4 and MG4 Urban continue to impress with their low costs and good range figures.
Lamborghini
Lamborghini is on track to show off both its new hybrid-powered supercars on the hillclimb, but on July 1 we’ll be treated to a new ultra-high-performance variant of the popular Urus SUV. This will almost certainly be on display, and at the other end of the spectrum expect the low-volume Fenonemo coupé and/or Roadster to wow the crowds, too.
Lepas
One of the biggest successes in the UK market this year has been the Jaecoo 7, and this year’s Festival of Speed will see another of its sibling cars revealed – this time from a new brand called Lepas. Pitched as a more luxurious, Europe-focused outfit, Lepas will have three new models on show, including the VW Tiguan-sized L8 and two smaller cars, the L6 and L4. All feature hybrid powertrains, but the L6 and L4 will also be available with BEV options, too.
Toyota Gazoo
After camouflaged examples of the GR GT and GT GT3 racers appeared last year, this year’s festival will welcome the final models in all their glory. The models – one for the road and one for the race track – will bring Toyota firmly into the sports car fold, as a Porsche 911 GT3-rivalling brute packed with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Toyota’s new GR Yaris Aero Kit will also be on show, plus the brand’s Dakar Rally Raid car will be at Goodwood, too.
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