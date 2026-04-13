The Lepas L6 has been confirmed as the latest SUV arrival to the UK by Chinese giant Chery. Due on sale in the final quarter of this year, it’s based on the same architecture as the top-selling Jaecoo 7 and Omoda 5, and will be offered in both self-charging hybrid and EV forms.

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The L6 is set to make its European debut at the Milan Motor Show, and will be the second Lepas model to arrive in the UK, following the larger L8, which is also due on sale later this year. Lepas is being pitched as a more upmarket alternative to the likes of Omoda and Chery, along the same lines as Jaecoo, but a bit less rugged.

Although full specifications are yet to be confirmed, we do know the L6 will be offered with the same 1.5-litre ‘Super Hybrid’ full-hybrid system found in the new Chery Tiggo 4. In that car, it produces 201bhp and, according to Lepas, it will give the L6 a maximum driving range in excess of 700 miles.

The full-electric Lepas L6 BEV will instead get a 67kWh battery which should provide a range of 270 miles on the WLTP test cycle. Other specs are yet to be confirmed by Chery’s European arm, although an appearance by the EV at the Bangkok Motor Show suggests it could get a front-mounted electric motor producing 239bhp.

At a glance, the Lepas L6 looks very much like a shrunken version of the larger L8, and thus the result of a scandalous weekend between the more mainstream Chery Tiggo 7 and the more premium (and completely unrelated) Audi Q5.

Lepas, which apparently takes its name from the words ‘leopard’ and ‘passion’, says the L6 has been designed to embody the “agility of a running leopard”. Hybrid versions will get a chrome-studded grille, while the BEV will instead get a pinched front-end design, similar to that of the Omoda 7.

Inside, the Lepas L6 once again takes inspiration from the larger L8; Lepas says it’s “smaller than the flagship, yet uncompromising in quality and elegance”. There’s a large portrait touchscreen that flows into the centre console, as well as inlaid wood-style trim on the dashboard and a two-spoke steering wheel.

It’s perhaps no surprise that Chery would want to introduce another brand into the mix given its success so far in the UK; the Jaecoo 7 is currently the second-best selling car here in 2026, with the combined efforts of Jaecoo, Omoda and Chery outselling the likes of BMW, Vauxhall and even Ford.

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