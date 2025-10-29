This kerbweight is only destined to increase for the Lexus, too, as the battery-electric powertrain will be substantially heavier than that of the ICE-powered Toyota, suggesting the featherweight reputation of the original LFA won’t likely be shared this time around.

However, we can confidently say that this will likely be the test-bed for Toyota’s advancement in solid-state battery technology, which the company says is getting extremely close to viable mass production. In fact, Toyota reckons the tech will be used as soon as 2028, and there’s a good chance it will be found under the skin of a future Lexus supercar that’s based on this concept.

Solid-state batteries promise to be a big leap forward in electric car technology, with higher energy density, more consistent performance across a wider range of temperatures and more stability if involved in an accident. The new batteries will also reduce weight and increase range in future electric cars.

We also know that Lexus is working on augmented engine noise and gearshifts, two elements that will bring more driver involvement in electric vehicles. Therefore, perhaps the notion of a V10 soundtrack might not be off the cards for this future supercar, only this time it will be produced out of Yamaha speakers, rather than a Yamaha-tuned combustion engine.

These new details augment our first look at the car’s physical interior at the Japan Mobility Show in 2025, which revealed a new design language and touchscreen system that will be rolled out across all Lexus models moving forward. Key to this is the digital interface, which features a three-surface display that both depicts and controls key driving functions.

Lexus has also been exploring separating the driver and passenger experiences, changing the colour of the driver’s environment and curving the dashboard towards the driver. This is a technique Lexus has already used on the LC Coupe that went off-sale in the UK in 2024.

While the company has not announced a specific timeframe for this future all-electric supercar, its prototype form suggests it could be revealed in full as early as next year, although production will be limited by capacity – especially if the V8-powered GR GT is oversubscribed.

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