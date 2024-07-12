Two years on from its world debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Red Bull RB17 hypercar is now ready to take to the venue’s famous hillclimb - giving showgoers their first experience of the car’s astonishing naturally aspirated 4.5-litre V10 engine.

Red Bull F1 driver Isack Hadjar and reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive the RB17 at Goodwood. Don’t expect any timed runs in the ‘Supercar shootout’, though, because Red Bull says the car’s “full performance envelope” will be “explored in dedicated track environments later this year”.

Alongside Red Bull’s drivers will be Adrian Newey - marking the first time the legendary F1 engineer has appeared with the team since departing to join Aston Martin’s Formula One outfit.

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Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner last year as CEO and Team Principal at Red Bull Racing, said: “Goodwood is the perfect place to celebrate what Red Bull Engineering is all about. Seeing RB17 come to life and run in front of the fans is a very special moment.

It represents years of dedication, creativity, and engineering excellence from an extraordinary team.”

The RB17 boasts some incredible statistics to go with its hardcore, track-focused design - which we can see in final form with new pictures from its development at Millbrook Proving Ground, Bedfordshire. The Cosworth-developed, 90-degree V10 engine delivers more than 1,000bhp and has a redline of 15,000rpm. Paired with it is a hybrid system that adds an electric motor to lift the total output beyond 1,200bhp - taking the RB17 to a top speed of 217mph.