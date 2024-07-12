New Red Bull RB17 hypercar ready to drown-out the F1 cars at Goodwood FoS
The track-only hypercar will be driven up the hill by Red Bull’s F1 drivers
Two years on from its world debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Red Bull RB17 hypercar is now ready to take to the venue’s famous hillclimb - giving showgoers their first experience of the car’s astonishing naturally aspirated 4.5-litre V10 engine.
Red Bull F1 driver Isack Hadjar and reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive the RB17 at Goodwood. Don’t expect any timed runs in the ‘Supercar shootout’, though, because Red Bull says the car’s “full performance envelope” will be “explored in dedicated track environments later this year”.
Alongside Red Bull’s drivers will be Adrian Newey - marking the first time the legendary F1 engineer has appeared with the team since departing to join Aston Martin’s Formula One outfit.
Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner last year as CEO and Team Principal at Red Bull Racing, said: “Goodwood is the perfect place to celebrate what Red Bull Engineering is all about. Seeing RB17 come to life and run in front of the fans is a very special moment.
It represents years of dedication, creativity, and engineering excellence from an extraordinary team.”
The RB17 boasts some incredible statistics to go with its hardcore, track-focused design - which we can see in final form with new pictures from its development at Millbrook Proving Ground, Bedfordshire. The Cosworth-developed, 90-degree V10 engine delivers more than 1,000bhp and has a redline of 15,000rpm. Paired with it is a hybrid system that adds an electric motor to lift the total output beyond 1,200bhp - taking the RB17 to a top speed of 217mph.
All of that power is sent to the rear wheels only via a carbon-fibre six-speed transmission and hydraulically locking differential, with the e-motor responsible for reverse.
According to Red Bull, the RB17 weighs less than 900kg – meaning it’s lighter than a Suzuki Swift. That’s thanks in part to the use of a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, which will also provide the rigidity needed for a car like this.
The RB17 was designed to meet Le Mans Hypercar class safety regulations, but clearly isn’t bothered about pedestrian safety or other hurdles that road cars deal with. Because it’s a track-only creation, Newey has been able to incorporate “the most advanced ground-effect package available in a series production car,” says Red Bull.
That includes side skirts, which are banned in F1. The ground-effect aerodynamics alone can generate up to 1.7 tonnes of downforce, and work together with active aerodynamic elements in the front and rear wings.
F1-style pushrod suspension offers active control for ride height, roll and mechanical balance, and is coupled with adjustable dampers, while carbon-carbon brakes provide the stopping power. 18-inch full carbon-fibre wheels with custom Michelin slick tyres are standard.
While we’ve seen inside a prototype model, Red Bull hasn’t shared any images of the final car’s two-seat interior, but the company assures us that the cockpit dimensions are “generous”. Custom seat options and an adjustable pedal box will allow drivers of various sizes to get behind the wheel, and there’s built-in storage for helmets and race suits.
Red Bull also wants to make sure the RB17 is easy to own and operate. As such, a range of track events will be organised for RB17 owners at some of the best race circuits around the world, with full factory support and driver development. The company claims its first-ever hypercar could do a whole 24-hour race without servicing, and will offer to do maintenance at the Red Bull HQ or wherever the owner is located. Cosworth says the engine has a lifespan of just under 15,000 miles - though we expect this is under the strains of track driving.
Just 50 Red Bull RB17s will be made, each costing £5.75 million plus local taxes, and they’ll all be left-hand drive. Production will take place at Red Bull’s 290-acre campus in Milton Keynes.
Buyers will be able to make their cars unique by choosing the exterior paint colour and interior materials, and adding a range of options if they want. However, Red Bull intends to make the base car offer the highest performance possible.
Adrian Newey said when the RB17 was unveiled in 2024: "I had been mulling around the idea to take on the challenge to design our very own Hypercar, from concept to delivery, for many years and it has been a magnificent project and journey.
“For it to finally be the day we pull the covers off and see the birth of the RB17 is truly remarkable. The RB17 Hypercar embraces everything we stand for: undeniable power, speed and beauty. It is very adaptable in its abilities, and we made sure to design it as a two seater so that the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner."
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