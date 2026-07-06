Aston Martin is developing a “revolutionary” new generation of cars – from sports cars to SUVs – powered by mild-hybrid petrol power and blasting onto the road before the end of the decade.

“We’re developing the new generation of cars and their platform, with a new level of incredible technology: powertrain, electronic architecture, air-conditioning, seats, everything,” Aston CEO Adrian Hallmark told Auto Express in an exclusive interview.

Aston’s engineering team is developing a clean-sheet modular architecture, which will be able to share componentry far more broadly across the brand’s varied product portfolio. It will mean sports cars and SUVs can go down the same line, as well as driving out costly complexity.

What engines will the new Aston Martins run?

The platform is being future-proofed for pure electric power. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) have been pushed back in the plan, with the luxury electric car market yet to take off, though they will be introduced in the 2030s.

Advertisement - Article continues below

More clarity is emerging on the combustion powertrain line-up, which Aston would like to simplify. But the V12 engine could – in theory – live on until Europe bans sales of new combustion engines.

“We’ve done some work to make the V12 compliant to European and US [regulations],” explains Hallmark. “If we keep our V12 sales under 1,000 per year, then we’re exempt from legislation until 2035 at least.” That means a series-production V12 flagship GT such as today’s Vanquish, along with ultra-exclusive, multi-million pound V12 specials such as the Valiant or One 77, can continue to crown the range.