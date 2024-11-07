The next-generation BMW M3 is guaranteed to be the most powerful ever, because there will be a pure-electric version with quad motors capable of delivering up to 1,341bhp. However, bosses have reassured us that the legendary super-saloon will not become some unhinged, power-mad monster. It’ll still feel like an M3 should.

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Auto Express recently had the opportunity to chat with Christian Karg. He’s currently the head of vehicle dynamics for the whole BMW Group, but previously spent nearly 10 years moulding BMW’s M cars, including the current M3 and M4, plus all the extra-special CS and CSL models.

The softly spoken engineer is also the grandfather of the BMW M3 Touring, because he wanted to create one after owning a V10 E61 M5 Touring that he used as the family car for his three kids. Karg led the small, extremely passionate team that built the first prototype, so suffice to say, he knows a thing or two about making cars astonishing to drive.

We quizzed him on the biggest challenges facing BMW M and its first electric product, the zero-emissions M3, and he very quickly replied: “It’s not about the horsepower. That’s a part of the game, but the preciseness of M cars, that’s what’s unique.” This supports our suspicions that while the first-ever electric M3 could theoretically deliver hypercar levels of power, it almost certainly won’t. Around 650bhp to 750bhp seems likely.