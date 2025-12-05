The Peugeot GTi hot hatch is back, and Alain Favey is the man to thank. The genial Frenchman became Peugeot CEO in February 2025, and one of his first big decisions was to green-light the E-208 GTi.

Its 205 GTi forebear, unveiled 40 years ago, is one of the brand’s greats, a car which ushered in an era when even mainstream Peugeots like the 306 and 406 were sparkling to drive. With European brands searching for an emotional edge to fight off Chinese rivals, it’s no surprise the boss is doubling down on driving dynamics and reviving the GTi badge to rev up Peugeot’s image.

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Favey unveiled the new E-208 GTi at the 2026 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours race, having shown a prototype there a year earlier.

New E-208 GTi: power, acceleration and price

“The new E-208 GTi delivers the highest power in its class – 281 horsepower – a bit more than the 205 GTi’s 130,” he chuckles. “It has the best power-to-weight ratio in its segment. And last year we promised to reach 100kmh from zero in 5.7 seconds: that is the only promise we haven’t kept – because the production car will [take] 5.5 seconds!”

Auto Express is meeting the former Skoda and Bentley sales and marketing boss at Peugeot’s stand overlooking the Le Mans circuit’s famous Dunlop Curves. The sparkling white production car peppered with red flourishes stands in a corner: the pricing starts at £34,995, with UK deliveries set for early 2027.