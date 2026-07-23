“If you think about the adoption curve of new technology, even if the first 50 per cent is incentivised to quickly move to EVs, it’s the second 50 per cent that’s the Achilles’ heel,” said the European boss. “We need everybody to move towards that electric future, and for some customers it may take two steps: from a current internal combustion engine into a partial electric, next-generation hybrid or extended range EV, then they will see the benefits and move to EVs in the second step.”

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The Geely Starray EM-i’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is supplied by Horse Powertrain, the joint-venture drivetrain supplier formed by Ford’s two newest partners, Geely and Renault. This combines a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, one on the crankshaft which acts as a starter/generator and adds torque to the driveline, the other at the end of the transmission to drive the wheels. Plugging in the batteries provides a decent electric range on start-up: around 86-miles for the bigger, 29.8kWh variant.

On the go, the Starray operates much like a range-extender hybrid, with the efficient petrol engine mainly charging the battery so the driving experience feels like an EV’s. But there’s one big difference: under heavy load the engine can help spin the wheels. Total system output is 258bhp, good for a 0-62mph run in eight seconds.

That’s hardly going to win any rallies, though the Starray’s sister EV, the EX5, is slightly quicker. While Ford’s engineers will overhaul the ride and handling and tune the PHEV’s drive modes to enhance its character, deviating from the fundamental hardware defeats the object of entering into the partnership: “to unlock ruthless speed and efficiency,” vowed Baumbick.

Pooling component sourcing and tapping into Geely’s battery supply chain will help Ford deliver new cars at a lower price for consumers. “The reason we're co-developing is to leverage scale,” explained Baumbick. “The environment in Europe has changed forever. The battle we’re in is at a new level of cost. What we’re trying to do is ensure that we can actually demonstrate the lowest possible cost while building products specifically in Europe for European customers.”

Production of the current Kuga, which hit the market in 2019, is set to continue, bridging the gap to the new models in 2028-29. And it’s highly likely the nameplate will continue on the new family crossover: Ford is sensitive to the power of bringing back beloved nameplates – think of how the Ford Puma coupe’s name was revived for the UK’s best-selling small SUV in 2019 – and the Kuga name has rights clearance and a strong following.

Can't wait? Our dealers have plenty of current Kuga models available right now! Search for the latest deals…