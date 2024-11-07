BMW has revealed the upcoming electric BMW M3 will retain the ‘M3’ name, signifying close ties with the next-generation, petrol-powered model.

Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Frank Van Meel, CEO of BMW’s M division, said the electric version would use the historic M3 badge, putting to bed any rumours that the ‘iM3’ name would be used to differentiate the EV.

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The latest update comes just a few weeks after BMW took the covers off the M Neue Klasse Concept at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. The concept car gave us a clear picture of what the next electric M3 will look like.

Along with the design, and now the name, we also know the next-generation BMW M3 is guaranteed to be the most powerful ever, because there will be a pure-electric version with quad motors capable of delivering up to 1,341bhp. However, bosses have reassured us that the legendary super-saloon will not become some unhinged, power-mad monster. It’ll still feel like an M3 should.

Auto Express recently had the opportunity to chat with Christian Karg. He’s currently the head of vehicle dynamics for the whole BMW Group, and previously spent nearly 10 years moulding BMW’s M cars, including the current M3 and M4, plus all the extra-special CS and CSL models.