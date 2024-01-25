New Audi RS 5: UK prices, specs and full details for 2026 super saloon and Avant

The heavyweight Audi RS 5 now has UK pricing to go with its other big-hitting numbers, starting at £89,400 in saloon form and £91,300 for the more practical Avant. As has already been established, the new RS 5 saloon and Avant will in effect replace the RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Sportback, and do so with a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain.

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In the UK, both saloon and Avant RS 5s will offer the same three-prong trim line-up, with the base car joined by Carbon Black and top-spec Vorsprung models. All have plenty of standard equipment, including matrix LED headlights, heated, ventilated and massaging sports seats, and the full screen layout including passenger and head-up displays.

The Carbon Black variant costs an extra £6,085 and features a larger set of 21-inch forged alloy wheels, plus a range of carbon-fibre elements both inside the cabin and across the car's exterior.

Plump for the Vorsprung and you’ll add not only more equipment, but new styling elements that come as part of the RS Sports package in other markets. This sees a new front bumper with forged carbon elements, plus more of the same forged carbon fibre inside and on the rear bumper. Other elements include Nappa leather seats, OLED rear lights, a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency and more.