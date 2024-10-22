New Audi S5 2024 review: it's fast, but is it fun?

What does remain is the quattro four-wheel drive system that gives serious levels of sure-footedness. Across the wet twisty roads with random patches of gravel that we sampled the S5, not once was it unsettled by changes in grip levels and it never felt like it was going to give the driver a nasty surprise. And that’s on a car with a 4.5-second 0-62mph time.

Luckily the brakes are equally impressive, offering a level of sensitivity and progression that it’s a shame the steering doesn’t match. Even with the nice flat-topped and flat-bottomed wheel, it’s too light and doesn’t have that weight that provides more confidence in its performance on a decent twisty road.

The ride quality is surprisingly good, given that this is a performance version of the regular A5. It rides about as well as the regular car, which is impressive – and even more impressive is that the body roll manages to stay well under control even when you’re cornering vigorously. The S5 takes everything in its stride, and at normal road speeds it doesn’t offer much hint of becoming unsettled.

The 3.0-litre TFSI V6 that has replaced the previous S4’s diesel powertrain is much like the rest of the car, in that it goes about its work in a quiet, understated way, delivering plenty of performance on demand and working well with the seven-speed S Tronic automatic gearbox. This can be overridden using the paddles on the steering wheel, but it does a very fine job on its own if you prefer. Even the noise feels very much solid and under control; there’s a little hint of a growl, but nothing too extrovert.