New Audi S5 2024 review: it's fast, but is it fun?
The new Audi S5 is a rapid and comfortable cruiser, but lacks engagement when the roads get twisty
Verdict
The Audi S5 is the kind of fast car that will really appeal to some people, but be a massive turn-off for others. It’s a bit ‘my first fast car’ in the way it goes about being rapid without any sort of edge or, to a large part, engagement. Everything works well, apart from the over-light steering, and it’s more comfortable than you’d expect – yet very capable on twisty roads and unbothered by wet or slippery surfaces. However, it lacks the soul or connection that great quick cars also offer.
With the all-new replacement for the Audi A4 rebadged as the A5, it follows that the quick version of the fresh compact exec saloon is to be known as S5 rather than S4.
It’s more reminiscent of the old S5 Sportback than the outgoing S4, thanks to having a full hatchback-style tailgate rather than a saloon boot. But as big a change as the bodystyle is that the previous 344bhp diesel V6 has been replaced by a 362bhp V6 petrol. The new powertrain comes complete with Audi’s latest MHEV+ hybrid system – and here it’s tuned to deliver additional performance, whereas in the A5 diesel it’s set up for efficiency.
What does remain is the quattro four-wheel drive system that gives serious levels of sure-footedness. Across the wet twisty roads with random patches of gravel that we sampled the S5, not once was it unsettled by changes in grip levels and it never felt like it was going to give the driver a nasty surprise. And that’s on a car with a 4.5-second 0-62mph time.
Luckily the brakes are equally impressive, offering a level of sensitivity and progression that it’s a shame the steering doesn’t match. Even with the nice flat-topped and flat-bottomed wheel, it’s too light and doesn’t have that weight that provides more confidence in its performance on a decent twisty road.
The ride quality is surprisingly good, given that this is a performance version of the regular A5. It rides about as well as the regular car, which is impressive – and even more impressive is that the body roll manages to stay well under control even when you’re cornering vigorously. The S5 takes everything in its stride, and at normal road speeds it doesn’t offer much hint of becoming unsettled.
The 3.0-litre TFSI V6 that has replaced the previous S4’s diesel powertrain is much like the rest of the car, in that it goes about its work in a quiet, understated way, delivering plenty of performance on demand and working well with the seven-speed S Tronic automatic gearbox. This can be overridden using the paddles on the steering wheel, but it does a very fine job on its own if you prefer. Even the noise feels very much solid and under control; there’s a little hint of a growl, but nothing too extrovert.
Ditto the exterior styling. You’ll have to look quite closely to pick out the S5 compared with a top-spec A5. The red brake calipers are a bit of a giveaway, as are the digital OLED taillights, complete with eight digital signatures programmable through an app or the car’s infotainment. But there’s no wild bodywork or any other major flourishes that boast of the more potent car’s presence, apart from a larger front air intake, rear lip spoiler and subtly different grille. It’s the same story inside, where side-by-side with an A5 you’d notice the difference, but it doesn’t scream that it’s the range-topper. Audi is clearly saving that for the even hotter RS 5 in the next 18 months or so.
The ventilated and massage Pearl Nappa sports front seats are a very pleasant combination of comfortable and supportive, and the cabin is dominated by a curved two-screen display comprising a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment and 11.9-inch dashboard screen. The system is fairly straightforward to use, given that touchscreens are never great while you’re driving, but too many functions are within menus. For example changing the drive mode when you get to a favourite bit of road is a hat-trick of button presses where previously it would have been a simple flick of a switch. Likewise adjusting the 18 driver-assist systems spread across various menus.
Then there’s the third screen fitted as standard with the Edition 1 trim that is the S5’s only specification level. The 10.9-inch display above the glovebox in front of the passenger can show map or trip information, as well as streaming content that the driver isn't able to see. How useful this display is remains to be seen.
The S5 costs £17,260 more than a 201bhp petrol A5 in top-spec Edition 1 trim, for which you get the extra power, four-wheel drive and plenty of S-related niceties. These include the 20-inch twin-spoke alloys, S sports suspension with damper control, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and the B&O premium audio system complete with speakers mounted in the head restraints.
Overall, the S5 is a very settled and solid fast four-seater. That can be seen as a good thing or a bad thing, which kind of sums up the S5. It’s a very sure-footed way to travel quite rapidly, but it lacks the depth and character that would make you feel more connected to it as a performance car.
|Model:
|Audi S5 Edition 1
|Price:
|£68,700
|Powertrain:
|3.0-litre, 6cyl TFSI petrol
|Power/torque:
|362bhp/550Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.5 seconds
|Top Speed:
|155mph
|Economy/CO2:
|38.2mpg/169g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,829mm/1,860mm/1,444mm
|On sale:
|Now