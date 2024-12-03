New Audi S5 Avant review: a sturdy and speedy estate car

Verdict

There’s much to like about the new Audi S5 Avant, and not a whole lot to dislike. It looks good, goes well, is beautifully made inside and out, and drives as sharply as any car of its type right now. It’s also spacious, and comes extremely well equipped – as indeed it should do for north of £70,000. But unless you specifically want the extra zing from its V6, and the precision of its ‘S5’ chassis, you might be better off waiting for the plug-in hybrid Audi A5 Avant due in the spring. It could be the pick of the range, but until then the S5 is the Avant to have if you want the do-it-all A5.

To our eyes, the new Audi S5 Avant is a great looking car. It sits on the firm’s brand new PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) platform, which will now do service until at least 2030 – or possibly beyond depending on how legislation around electric cars unfolds in the meantime.

Yet this architecture will never form the basis of a full-blown electric car, and this has allowed Audi to focus purely on making the very best petrol-based platform it possibly can. It’s the reason Audi’s Ingolstadt designers and engineers haven’t had to compromise – either on the car’s looks or its engineering, which is a big plus in this day and age. It explains why the A5, and specifically the S5 Avant, looks as clean and handsome as it does.