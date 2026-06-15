Citroen's MPV comeback plan is fantastic news for families

There’s something really endearing about a people carrier. Early this century the humble MPV was a staple family car choice, but the Vauxhall Zafira, Ford C-MAX and others gradually fell by the wayside, with the Volkswagen Touran, the last bastion of boxy people carriers, finally ending production last year and now available as a new car only from stock.

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But maybe this most honest embodiment of practical motoring could be set for a comeback. We crossed our fingers when Citroen showed us the ELO concept just before Christmas, and the talk now is about how to make that innovative, but far from production-ready, car a reality.

This is great news, because in many ways, Citroen was the MPV king. The Grand C4 Picasso was crowned Best MPV at the Auto Express New Car Awards for four consecutive years from 2014, and was a regular winner in our Used Car Awards.

The Picasso name, worn by both the Xsara and C4 models, was synonymous with the French brand, even if licensing payments to the artist’s estate were rumoured to be crippling – which is why it’s unlikely to reappear for the new generation.

Citroen has proven itself as a brand that really knows how to deliver a clever people carrier. And it seems there are now more buyers who prioritise practicality, if done in a more stylish way, and want a more versatile car. The larger Volkswagen ID. Buzz (an excellent car, just a bit pricey) and Kia PV5 Passenger (a superb no-frills option and much less pricey) have opened the door to MPVs having a role to play again.

And having spent more than six months living with an ID. Buzz, I can attest that the space and practicality are worth a lot in terms of family life, even if the car’s not perfect.

There’s something refreshingly humble about an MPV, too. The persona of a Sports Utility Vehicle is the pretence that you have an active lifestyle and head out into the countryside for something exhaustingly intrepid at weekends. But an MPV is a more wholesome and workmanlike vehicle. Often related to a van, it’s a family companion capable of taking whatever is thrown at it by everyday life.

I’d welcome a return to more straightforward practicality in the motoring world. SUVs are compromised by trying to blend stylish looks with a high driving position, and the resurrection of the boxy MPV that makes usability key is a move that will hopefully find its place.

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