Citroen has announced a new Collection package for its C3, C3 Aircross and C4 models, offering more comfort, equipment and refinement at an affordable price, the company says.

Available to order now, the C3 Collection sits between the entry-level Plus and the range-topping Max trim. The new versions start from £19,670 with the 99bhp turbocharged petrol manual, while the hybrid 109bhp model starts from £21,780 and the all-electric e-C3 Collection is priced from £22,315.

The larger C3 Aircross starts from £21,995 in Collection trim, while the electric e-C3 Aircross is priced from £24,315. Meanwhile, the C4 Collection is priced from £27,695 for the 128bhp petrol automatic model, while the Hybrid 145 powertrain starts at £28,975. The e-C4 electric hatchback weighs in at £30,995 after applying for the government’s Electric Car Grant.

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So what do you get for your money? Every Collection model gets a “cohesive design identity”, according to Citroen, meaning each one gets red accents on the front bumper, black-painted alloy wheels, tinted windows and a black-painted roof.

There are other individual tweaks too. For example, the C3 and C3 Aircross Collection get 17-inch alloy wheels; the latter also gains an ‘Aircross’ decal on the side of the car plus a gradient-style sticker on the rear pillar, while the C4 receives 18-inch alloys in a choice of black or two-tone finishes.

Inside the C3 and C3 Aircross, Collection trim adds a reversing camera and blue inserts on the seats, backrests, the dash, and various other sections of the cabin, plus unique floor mats. The Aircross model also gains keyless entry on hybrid and electric versions.

On the C4, Collection trim comes with chevron-texture on the dash as a nod to the Citroen badge. The seats and door panels are also upholstered in grey Alcantara leather, while there’s also electric lumbar adjustment and a massage function. Every Citroen Collection model comes with ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and Advanced Comfort suspension, too.

The Citroen e-C3 is one of the cheapest EVs you can buy new, but it’s even cheaper used! You can grab a used Citroen e-C3 from under £15,000 via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.