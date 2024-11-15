The all-new BMW i3 – the first all-electric version of the genre-defining BMW 3 Series – is finally available to order. The launch edition of this groundbreaking car starts from £57,905.

The i3 50 xDrive First Edition, to use its full name, features a 112kWh battery that BMW says can deliver up to 563 miles of range, embarrassing its rivals from Mercedes and Tesla. Meanwhile, its 462bhp dual-motor powertrain is good for 0-62mph in only 4.7 seconds.

The First Edition features all the M Sport styling enhancements and interior design elements, plus BMW’s revolutionary Panoramic iDrive tech, which includes a 17.9-inch touchscreen and a driver’s display stretching from pillar-to-pillar across the dashboard. It also adds illuminated kidney grilles, a 3D head-up display and upgraded onboard charger capable of up to 22kW from the fastest AC wallboxes.

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A selection of 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs are available on the First Edition, as well as six exterior paint colours – including a new M Le Castellet Blue – and various interior schemes. Customers can also add heated rear seats, a panoramic glass sunroof and an electrically operated tow bar.

Interestingly, while this First Edition of the BMW i3 costs considerably more than the equivalent Tesla Model 3, it’s less expensive than the most basic version of the new Mercedes C-Class Electric. That starts from £57,995, and its range is about 110 miles shorter.