Order books are now open for the all-new electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe with prices starting from £120,095, which is barely a quarter of the cost of the Ferrari Luce EV. However, this four-door AMG missile is not just more powerful than the Italian newcomer, it also rockets from 0-62mph more quickly and sounds better, roaring like there’s a petrol-swilling V8 under the bonnet.

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There are two versions available, with the GT 55 delivering up to 805bhp, sprinting from 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds and starting from £120k. Then there’s the full-throttle GT 63, which starts from £159,870 and spits out a colossal 1,153bhp and 2,000Nm of torque. This allows it to hit 62mph in as little as 2.4 seconds and it can blast its way up to 124mph in just 6.8 seconds.

This car represents a critical moment for AMG as it works to make its range of cars much more evocative and characterful. It’s also the culmination of more than a decade of innovation in electrified vehicle technology by the company, including in Formula One and in road cars, starting with the short-lived SLS that was launched in 2013.

The challenge of creating a high-performance electric car that’s thrilling to drive not just because it accelerates at once unfavourable speeds has occupied the minds of many engineers in recent years. However, the Affalterbach outfit thinks it’s cracked the formula because its latest creation roars, tingles your spine and should deliver a visceral driving experience similar to the petrol-swilling V8 AMGs of days gone by.