New Ferrari Luce EV arrives with shocking design, 1,035bhp and £440k price
Ferrari’s first-ever electric car looks unlike anything made before in Maranello, because it was styled by the former Apple design boss
The moment that many thought and some hoped would never come has finally arrived. This is the first-ever fully electric Ferrari – the all-new Luce – and it is almost guaranteed to be the most-talked about car of 2026.
The fabled marque’s most controversial model to date looks set to break the internet with its shocking design. Beyond that, the Ferrari Luce also produces 1,035bhp and 11,500Nm of torque, can do 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds, cuts through the air better than any Ferrari ever has, and starts from nearly £440,000 – before taxes.
In case it wasn’t obvious, Ferrari took an unconventional approach to designing the Luce. By that we mean its in-house team, led by chief designer Flavio Manzoni, wasn’t responsible for it. Instead, both the styling and interior were entrusted to LoveFrom – a creative collective co-founded by Sir Jony Ive (the man who designed the iPhone) and Marc Newson.
These are arguably two of the most influential industrial designers of all time and have probably designed something in your house, if not in your hand right now. However, neither had ever designed a car, until now.
Ferrari wanted the Luce to be something radical and unique, because one of the main goals for this car is to attract new customers to it and the brand. Bringing in LoveForm provided a fresh perspective that resulted in a totally new design language. Supposedly, “the designers were given the freedom to conceive a disruptive yet coherent form”. The guiding principle was apparently ‘simplification’, “with styling cues that recall closed forms and smooth, pure shapes.”
The Luce is also the first four-door, five-seater in the company’s history but, crucially, it’s not an SUV like the Ferrari Purosangue. The new EV stands at 1,544mm tall and measures 5,026mm from nose to tail, meaning it’s much lower and longer than its V12-powered stablemate.
The defining feature of the Luce is its enormous glasshouse that flows undisrupted from the tip of the car to the bootlid, tucking below the floating aerodynamic wings at both ends. The enormous black panel on the front appears to be a continuation of a similar motif we’ve seen on Ferrari F80 and 849 Testarossa supercars. Meanwhile, the designers have tried to conceal the two large windscreen wipers within the A-pillars, which does make them hard to spot at a glance.
As with every electric car, aerodynamics played a key role in shaping the Luce. All its surfaces were refined to be smooth and continuous, meaning no sharp edges or recesses, in order to maximise airflow. As a result, the Luce achieved the lowest drag coefficient of any road car made in Maranello.
Another first for Ferrari is the active aerodynamic grille to help with airflow and cooling when needed. The ride height can drop by up to 10mm to maximise efficiency, too. Meanwhile, the Luce has the largest wheels ever fitted to a production Ferrari: a custom, staggered set of 23-inch wheels up front and 24 inches at the back.
Most of the Luce looks to the future, but the double-round tail-light design is inspired by classic Ferraris such as the 360 Modena and 458 Italia. This was a signature of Ferrari designs for decades, and connects to the retro-modern theme that has been applied to the newcomer’s interior.
What does the interior of the Ferrari Luce look like?
The best angle to view the Ferrari Luce from is probably inside, because the interior is simply gorgeous. It blends classically-inspired elements and simplicity with modern digital interfaces that look like they’ve been pulled right out of the Apple store.
Refreshingly for a modern car, the centrepiece of this cabin is not a massive display, it’s the three-spoke steering wheel. Machined from a single piece of 100 per cent recycled aluminium and hand finished, it was inspired by the iconic Nardi wheels used in Ferraris back in the fifties and sixties.
For a long time, the brand’s steering wheels have been littered with buttons and switches, making it responsible for almost all of the cars’ functions. But with the Luce, there are two simple analogue button groups on each upper spoke, plus a button for the indicators on either side, creating a more pared-back aesthetic.
Behind the wheel is an instrument binnacle that’s attached directly to the steering column. It features a complex arrangement of OLED screens that create a three-dimensional effect from the driver’s perspective. It does this by layering two displays, with the forward one featuring cut-outs that reveal the second screen behind. By moving with the wheel, it ensures the perspective remains optimised perfectly for the driver, no matter their driving position.
The interfaces themselves are also designed to emulate classic rotary dials, with Ferrari claiming they have a watch-like clarity, while referencing instruments also from the fifties and sixties.
The main centre display is mounted onto the dashboard via a ball-and-socket, allowing the screen to rotate towards either driver or passenger. Underneath sits a palm-rest, which should make using it easier while on the move.
Of course, Ferrari didn’t just slap a whopping-big touchscreen in the Luce. You’ll notice in the top right-hand corner is the mechanical ‘multigraph’ with an aluminium bezel that sits over the top of the display and separate buttons for it on the sides. The timepiece also has individually controlled hands that allow it to be a simple clock, a compass or a stopwatch, which when launch control is activated gives drivers a five-second countdown.
Even activating the launch control is far more of an occasion than in other modern Ferraris. There’s a large switch located on the overhead control panel that the driver has to pull out to initiate the sequence.
There are a few physical toggle switches for the climate controls at the bottom of the screen, which will bring a nice tactility to proceedings, and the interface itself is also brand new and more contemporary. It’s not just the physical design that’s taken cues from Apple, but the software, too.
The key and drive-selector have also been given a futuristic update, with both now made of a glass-crystal that uses sci-fi tech in its manufacturing. The key also has a clever ‘e-ink’ display that changes when it is inserted into its dock on the centre console. And to reassure those with bad memories of digital BMW keys and the endless need to charge them, we’re told this type of display only draws energy during colour changes. Ironically, BMW is also in development of this e-ink tech, which we should see later this decade.
Why does the Ferrari Luce have shift paddles?
Certain brands such as Hyundai and Mercedes-AMG have already explored the idea of a virtual gearbox in EVs, to deliver a more engaging driving experience. Ferrari has gone down a similar route with what it calls its ‘Torque Shift Engagement’ strategy for the Luce.
By pulling on the right-hand paddle on the steering wheel, the driver can activate five progressively higher levels of torque and power delivery to produce a similar sensation of acceleration to that in a petrol Ferrari. The left-hand paddle is used in a similar way to replicate the feel of engine braking when slowing down for corners.
How much space is there in the Ferrari Luce?
Spaciousness and practicality aren’t words you would normally associate with a Ferrari, however, as we’ve said, the Luce is a very different car to the brand’s other speed machines.
Thanks to its bespoke architecture and lack of a central transmission tunnel, the Luce can accommodate three people across the rear bench – something that no other Ferrari has been able to do. Getting into the back should be very easy too, because there are rear-hinged coach doors like those on the Purosangue or a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Elsewhere, the 597-litre boot is bigger than a Mercedes S-Class’s.
How much power does the Ferrari Luce have?
The Luce represents the culmination of more than a decade of innovation in electrified vehicle technology by Ferrari. A journey that began in Formula One back in 2009, has yielded mind-boggling fast hybrid supercars along the way, and will finally bring us to Maranello’s first EV.
Like the Rimac Nevera hypercar or BMW’s tyre-roasting VDX concept, the Ferrari Luce features four independent electric motors – two on each axle. These work together to deliver 1,035bhp, which is almost exactly the same as the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa produces.
However, the Testarossa’s plug-in hybrid petrol V8 can’t come close to the EV’s combined 11,500Nm of torque when Launch mode is activated. The 0-62mph sprint will take 2.5 seconds, while 0-124mph is done in only 6.8 seconds. Top speed stands at 193mph.
The compact design of the e-motor is derived from Ferrari’s Formula One technology. It utilises a water cooling system and thermal conductivity resin to distribute the heat generated.
Within the front e-axle unit is an all-new disconnect device that can completely decouple the motors from the car’s front wheels to boost efficiency when extra traction isn’t required, such as when cruising on a motorway. This new system can engage or disengage the two motors in just 500 milliseconds, and Ferrari says its 70 per cent lighter than previous versions.
The Luce’s four motors will provide torque vectoring when cornering, meaning the car will control the speed of each motor for greater agility. This should also make the 2,260kg EV feel lighter than it is.
There will be three modes for the powertrain – Range, Tour and Performance – that drivers can switch between using an eManettino panel on the steering wheel. These modes will alter how the power output and traction control are managed, as well as whether the car becomes rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.
What does the Ferrari Luce sound like?
When screaming V12 and howling V8 engines are a part of what makes the brand's cars so evocative, you might assume Ferrari would try to emulate their soul-stirring soundtracks in a naturally silent EV. Much like how Mercedes-AMG replicated the bellow of its famously loud-mouthed V8 engines with the new GT 4-Door Coupe.
But no. Ferrari instead wanted to give the electric motors a voice of their own, and harness some of the sound they emit by placing an accelerometer within the casing for the rear e-axle. This sensor detects the vibrations from the motors, which are then amplified and pumped into the cabin. Presumably through the car’s speakers.
The analogy Ferrari uses is that this sensor is like the pick-ups on an electric guitar, which turns what an artist is playing into the noise that we hear from an amplifier.
Ferrari was adamant when it began work on the Luce that it didn’t want to try and replicate the sound of its internal-combustion engines, nor did it want to create something entirely digital. Curiously, we’ve still not heard the Luce’s slightly mysterious soundtrack, even during the car’s world premiere. Either way, in normal driving conditions there won’t be any additional noise generated, to make the cabin more relaxing.
What do we know about the Ferrari Luce’s chassis?
The Luce’s chassis is made from recycled aluminium, which Ferrari says contributes to an overall saving of 6.7 tonnes of CO2 for every one built.
One advantage of EVs is a low centre of gravity, because the big, heavy battery is located underneath the floor. For the Luce, all the battery modules sit between the front and rear axles, and the majority are located as low as possible within the chassis, resulting in a centre of gravity 80mm lower compared to an equivalent petrol car.
Ferrari says this enabled the evolution of its active suspension system that was first used in the Purosagne SUV, and then by the F80 hypercar.
More specifically, Ferrari lengthened the pitch of the recirculating ball screw within the damper by 20 per cent, so it can better absorb the forces from impacts such as potholes. The screw is connected to a 48-volt electric motor, like in the F80, which generates torque to turn the screw for precise body control and handling.
At the rear, the Luce will feature Ferrari’s first separate subframe, designed to help reduce noise, vibration and harshness but without compromising driving dynamics or adding too much weight. The solution was a one-piece hollow casting made from recycled aluminium, connected to the chassis with ‘elastomeric’ bushing. The back wheels can also turn up to 2.15 degrees to offer greater stability or agility as required.
Even though the Luce’s regenerative braking system will produce up to 0.68G of stopping force (the Rimac Nevera’s can ‘only’ deliver 0.4G worth), Ferrari has still fitted a newly developed carbon-ceramic braking system from Brembo. It consists of enormous 390mm discs with six-piston calipers on the front axle, and 372mm discs and four-piston calipers on the rear.
Ferrari took inspiration from its mid-rear-engined 'berlinetta' sports cars for the Luce’s driving position. It will place the driver close to the front wheels to offer “the purest dynamic feedback”, but the engineers have also worked to maximise comfort and make the car easier to get into and out of, like the brand’s front-engined GT cars.
How much range will the Ferrari Luce have?
The Luce features a gigantic 122kWh battery that Ferrari claims is the most energy-dense unit ever used by an electric car, and running underneath the entire powerpack is a massive cooling plate.
The battery consists of 15 individual modules that the engineers have arranged to maximise the available space without having to lengthen the wheelbase. For instance, two modules have been stacked on top of others and positioned underneath the rear seats.
Inside each module are tall pouch battery cells, instead of the cylindrical cells like BMW now uses. These allowed Ferrari to achieve the unit's high energy density. Another advantage is that they are lighter, which was a key consideration for the brand when developing the Luce’s hardware.
Ferrari says the Luce can deliver up to 329 miles of range, which is probably the least impressive thing about this car. By comparison, the new BMW iX3 with a smaller 108.7kWh battery pack can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge.
The Luce features twice as many motors as the BMW, however, and is a far more performance-focused car so it will be driven in a very different way to most other EVs. Plus with a maximum charging speed of up to 350kW, we reckon drivers will be able to almost fully recharge the battery in half an hour or less.
Why is Ferrari launching its first EV now?
Ferrari is clear on this: it wasn’t going to launch its first electric car until the technology available could deliver the driving experience and performance that customers expect of any machine born in Maranello.
Although it still says something that rival Lamborghini has cancelled its plans for its first EV, citing “very limited” demand for electric cars in the luxury super-sports segment. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Auto Express that his customers “don’t see [EV] as an alternative today. We could do [an EV], but I think it’s the wrong offer for the next years, for Lamborghini.” Similarly, Aston Martin has also pushed back the introduction of its first electric car, and now only says it will arrive before the end of decade.
When asked why this was the right time to launch the Luce, Ferrari CEO Bendetto Vigna explained: “We want to show that we are able to harness any technology in a unique way, for the sake of driving thrills for our clients. And also we want to access another pool of clients that want and will buy a Ferrari, if and only if it’s electric.”
How much does the Ferrari Luce cost?
The Ferrari Luce is available to order now and we’ve been told prices start from £438,406. However, that’s without any of the UK taxes or additional charges, so customers should expect to pay closer to £460,000. Start adding some optional extras and additional carbon-fibre details, or customise the interior, and the price tag is likely to rocket past the half a million pound mark.
That’s a lot of money, and would make this one of the most expensive electric cars made to date. But we shouldn’t forget the extreme level of engineering and bespoke components that have gone into this car. Also the Ferrari Purosangue starts at around £300,000 and its price can quickly climb in excess of £400,000 once clients take a peek at the options list.
Of course, not every Ferrari customer will want a Luce, and bosses at the company have acknowledged this. They’ve also made it clear that buyers aren’t obliged to buy one just so they can get the company’s next ultra-exclusive hypercar, like the SP3 Daytona.
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