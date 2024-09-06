The moment that many thought and some hoped would never come has finally arrived. This is the first-ever fully electric Ferrari – the all-new Luce – and it is almost guaranteed to be the most-talked about car of 2026.

The fabled marque’s most controversial model to date looks set to break the internet with its shocking design. Beyond that, the Ferrari Luce also produces 1,035bhp and 11,500Nm of torque, can do 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds, cuts through the air better than any Ferrari ever has, and starts from nearly £440,000 – before taxes.

In case it wasn’t obvious, Ferrari took an unconventional approach to designing the Luce. By that we mean its in-house team, led by chief designer Flavio Manzoni, wasn’t responsible for it. Instead, both the styling and interior were entrusted to LoveFrom – a creative collective co-founded by Sir Jony Ive (the man who designed the iPhone) and Marc Newson.

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These are arguably two of the most influential industrial designers of all time and have probably designed something in your house, if not in your hand right now. However, neither had ever designed a car, until now.

Ferrari wanted the Luce to be something radical and unique, because one of the main goals for this car is to attract new customers to it and the brand. Bringing in LoveForm provided a fresh perspective that resulted in a totally new design language. Supposedly, “the designers were given the freedom to conceive a disruptive yet coherent form”. The guiding principle was apparently ‘simplification’, “with styling cues that recall closed forms and smooth, pure shapes.”