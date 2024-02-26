The challenge of creating a high-performance electric car that’s thrilling to drive not just because it does 0-62mph at once unfavourable speeds has occupied the minds of many an engineer in recent years. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe may have cracked the formula however, because it roars, tingles your spine and should deliver a visceral driving experience similar to the petrol-swilling V8 AMGs of days gone by.

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This car represents a critical movement in the future of AMG as it works to make its range of speed machines much more evocative and characterful. It’s also the culmination of more than a decade of innovation in electrified vehicle technology by the performance division, including in road cars starting with the short-lived electric SLS that was launched in 2013 and in Formula One.

The Porsche Taycan’s latest foe has been designed and engineered with an uncompromising approach to be a true AMG. So there’s no hand-me-downs from Mercedes as there were with the previous V8-powered GT 4-Door, which underneath was based on an E-Class.

It sits on brand-new, purpose-built architecture called AMG.EA and features a bespoke powertrain. At the heart of this are three ‘axial-flux’ motors developed by British firm Yasa – one on the front axle, two at the rear. These are smaller and lighter than the radial motors used in most EVs, yet are three times more power dense at the same time, resulting in a truly colossal combined power output of up to 1,153bhp and 2,000Nm of torque.