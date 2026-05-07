Verdict

Given its backlog of wonderfully exciting engines, bringing Mercedes-AMG into the electric age is a tall order, but one that’s being executed in typical AMG style, with big power and performance, and cutting-edge technology in an imposing super-saloon. After our first experience we’re very much looking forward to driving the electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe, which is a good sign.

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“Crazy” – definitely in the best sense of the word. That’s how Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius describes the new electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door, clearly having a blast with this car. He laughs at his own choice of words, but then immediately becomes serious again – because that’s precisely his point. This car isn’t just meant to be fast, it’s meant to usher in a new AMG era. “The AMG GT 4-Door is essentially what happens when you give the AMG engineers a blank sheet of paper and tell them: translate driving performance from Affalterbach into the electric age with as few restrictions as possible.”

The car is still wrapped in camouflage. Nevertheless, it quickly becomes obvious: this isn't just another electric sports car. It's a project that AMG clearly sees as a new beginning, both technically and emotionally. "Many electric cars can accelerate brutally. But they have a problem: sustained power. This technology addresses exactly that. It not only delivers enormous power and torque, but can also maintain it continuously, while keeping the weight low”, says Källenius.