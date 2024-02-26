The air curtains on either side of the grille, the sleek silhouette, sweeping roofline, big shoulders, long bonnet and circular tail-lights all feature on the concept too, but some details have clearly been changed. Most noticeably, the headlights are bigger on the prototypes, and feature a three-pointed star motif, similar to those on the new Mercedes CLA.

Despite the lack of an internal-combustion engine under the bonnet, and being based on a bespoke EV platform, as we mentioned AMG has still given its new flagship an incredibly long bonnet and generous overhangs. It's a more traditional front-end design than the Mercedes EQS and EQE electric saloons, which have much shorter and less distinctive bonnets.

Unlike on the current petrol-powered AMG GT 4-Door 63 S, there’s no fixed rear spoiler. We might see an active aero spoiler eventually pop up, but overall AMG has managed to create an elegant and sophisticated silhouette – one of many design elements that were previewed by the AMG Vision Concept back in 2022, as well the newer GT XX.

Platform, power and performance

This new high-end four-door model will be based on an entirely bespoke architecture called AMG.EA, rather than using tech from Merc’s existing AMG EQ models. AMG.EA utilises several potentially game-changing new technologies, like those innovative new axial-flux motors – which we learned about by visiting the creators at Yasa – and brand-new battery design. It uses tall, slim cylindrical cells, inspired by those used in Formula One, and features liquid cooling for maintaining the optimal temperature to deliver maximum performance, again and again, while ensuring longevity.

This will provide AMG’s future EVs with “a level of stamina that is simply unique,” according to the performance division’s top boss Michael Schiebe, and means drivers will experience “relentless, continuous performance.”

The AMG GT XX, and the road-going version too, use a ‘more than’ 800V electrical system that allows the cars to achieve an average charging speed of more than 850kW, and a peak figure that’s even higher. For context, the Porsche Taycan maxes out at 320kW. Once Mercedes starts building the chargers capable of delivering its cars’ enormous speeds, drivers should be able to add around 250 miles of range in around five minutes.

Naturally, none of this will come cheap. Merc’s flagship EV will most likely rival only the highest spec versions of the Taycan and the Emeya. This should see pricing start well over six figures. Such is the price of progress, especially when there’s an AMG badge affixed to the bootlid.

