Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Mythos will be a CLK 63 Black Series for the 2020s

A new, ultra-limited run of wide-body CLE will be the next in AMG’s Mythos series

By:Jordan Katsianis
27 Jan 2026
Mercedes-AMG Mythos series CLE - front 3/4

Mercedes-AMG might have once been coy about a V8-driven renaissance in its smaller, non-bespoke models like the CLE, but it seems the German performance brand is now fully embracing its roots with the next of its ‘Mythos’ cars. Teased by AMG, this limited-run model is an unashamed reference to the brand’s glory days, one defined by V8 engines and brutish styling. 

The new Mythos model in question has been teased in a winter testing livery, and previews a high-performance take on the CLE coupe. Whilst AMG already produces a six-cylinder CLE 53 Coupe, this looks far more serious, taking lots of cues from iconic Black Series models like the CLK 63 and later C 63 coupes. 

Mercedes-AMG Mythos series CLE - rear end

The body on this prototype looks bespoke, with wider front and rear arches – possibly wider even than the already fattened-up CLE 53 AMG. The nose is also new, with a motorsport-inspired nose that’s almost completely opened up to feed the car’s radiators and charge-coolers behind. 

An aggressive aero kit is also part of the package, with a high-mounted rear wing fixed to the rear bootlid and the tell-tale exhaust tips of all modern AMGs fitted with a V8: four trapezoidal exhaust finishers. No official technical information has been revealed so far, but AMG has stated: ‘while it resembles a CLE, this new model takes the concept a few steps further.’

Inside we expect to see aggressive bucket seats, lots of Alcantara and carbon fibre, plus plenty of bespoke styling elements that will go with the no-doubt rather extreme price. 

The Mythos series is an ultra-exclusive range of AMG models that sit way over and above regular production models. Only one has been revealed so far, a 250-unit run of the current SL called PureSpeed in 2024 that replaced the traditional windscreen for an F1-style ‘Halo’. As well as a connection to the F1 car, this model rode on the tailwinds of the windscreen-less era of limited-run hypercars that also included McLaren’s Elva and the Ferrari SP1 and SP2 Monzas. The PureSpeed cost hypercar money, too, at a reported £700,000 price point. 

Mercedes-AMG Mythos series CLE - rear 3/4

As a Mythos series car, we expect this new CLE-based model to apply the same range of high-end finishes and paint options as the PureSpeed, but given their highly-limited availability will cost a whole lot more than a traditional series-production AMG, or even the highly sought-after Black Series. 

Has this prospect of a V8-powered AMG raised your interest in ticking that box for yourself? Check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals on eight-cylinder Mercs you could have in your driveway right now. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

