Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Mythos will be a CLK 63 Black Series for the 2020s

Mercedes-AMG might have once been coy about a V8-driven renaissance in its smaller, non-bespoke models like the CLE, but it seems the German performance brand is now fully embracing its roots with the next of its ‘Mythos’ cars. Teased by AMG, this limited-run model is an unashamed reference to the brand’s glory days, one defined by V8 engines and brutish styling.

The new Mythos model in question has been teased in a winter testing livery, and previews a high-performance take on the CLE coupe. Whilst AMG already produces a six-cylinder CLE 53 Coupe, this looks far more serious, taking lots of cues from iconic Black Series models like the CLK 63 and later C 63 coupes.

The body on this prototype looks bespoke, with wider front and rear arches – possibly wider even than the already fattened-up CLE 53 AMG. The nose is also new, with a motorsport-inspired nose that’s almost completely opened up to feed the car’s radiators and charge-coolers behind.

An aggressive aero kit is also part of the package, with a high-mounted rear wing fixed to the rear bootlid and the tell-tale exhaust tips of all modern AMGs fitted with a V8: four trapezoidal exhaust finishers. No official technical information has been revealed so far, but AMG has stated: ‘while it resembles a CLE, this new model takes the concept a few steps further.’