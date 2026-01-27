Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Mythos will be a CLK 63 Black Series for the 2020s
A new, ultra-limited run of wide-body CLE will be the next in AMG’s Mythos series
Mercedes-AMG might have once been coy about a V8-driven renaissance in its smaller, non-bespoke models like the CLE, but it seems the German performance brand is now fully embracing its roots with the next of its ‘Mythos’ cars. Teased by AMG, this limited-run model is an unashamed reference to the brand’s glory days, one defined by V8 engines and brutish styling.
The new Mythos model in question has been teased in a winter testing livery, and previews a high-performance take on the CLE coupe. Whilst AMG already produces a six-cylinder CLE 53 Coupe, this looks far more serious, taking lots of cues from iconic Black Series models like the CLK 63 and later C 63 coupes.
The body on this prototype looks bespoke, with wider front and rear arches – possibly wider even than the already fattened-up CLE 53 AMG. The nose is also new, with a motorsport-inspired nose that’s almost completely opened up to feed the car’s radiators and charge-coolers behind.
An aggressive aero kit is also part of the package, with a high-mounted rear wing fixed to the rear bootlid and the tell-tale exhaust tips of all modern AMGs fitted with a V8: four trapezoidal exhaust finishers. No official technical information has been revealed so far, but AMG has stated: ‘while it resembles a CLE, this new model takes the concept a few steps further.’
Inside we expect to see aggressive bucket seats, lots of Alcantara and carbon fibre, plus plenty of bespoke styling elements that will go with the no-doubt rather extreme price.
The Mythos series is an ultra-exclusive range of AMG models that sit way over and above regular production models. Only one has been revealed so far, a 250-unit run of the current SL called PureSpeed in 2024 that replaced the traditional windscreen for an F1-style ‘Halo’. As well as a connection to the F1 car, this model rode on the tailwinds of the windscreen-less era of limited-run hypercars that also included McLaren’s Elva and the Ferrari SP1 and SP2 Monzas. The PureSpeed cost hypercar money, too, at a reported £700,000 price point.
As a Mythos series car, we expect this new CLE-based model to apply the same range of high-end finishes and paint options as the PureSpeed, but given their highly-limited availability will cost a whole lot more than a traditional series-production AMG, or even the highly sought-after Black Series.
Has this prospect of a V8-powered AMG raised your interest in ticking that box for yourself? Check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals on eight-cylinder Mercs you could have in your driveway right now.