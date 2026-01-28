Stop teasing us Mercedes-AMG, just give us a CLE 63 with a big V8 already!

So Mercedes-AMG has revealed a new and very exciting teaser of what looks like a wide-body Mercedes CLE with pumped wheel arches, a rear wing and what could only be a V8 powertrain under the bonnet. However, this isn’t the long-awaited CLE 63. It’s a limited-run Mythos car, the second of a series that started with 2024’s £700,000 SL-based PureSpeed.

AMG fans have been waiting with whetted appetites for a new V8-powered version of an accessible model (by AMG standards, anyway) since the previous C 63 kicked the bucket in 2020. And they’re not wrong to be, thanks to literally years of CLE-prototypes lapping Germany with added visual addenda and a V8 burble coming from the exhaust pipes.

So this Mythos CLE raises more questions than it answers. Have all of the V8-powered CLE prototypes been nothing but test cars for this very limited, very expensive run of V8-powered CLEs, or will this limited-run model precede a full market introduction of a series-production CLE 63?

If this does turn out to be the only marriage of a CLE and AMG’s V8 engine, there’s going to be a large number of disappointed AMG fans that have been waiting for a true successor to the former C 63 Coupe.