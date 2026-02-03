Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Updated Mercedes Marco Polo aims to beat VW's California as the wheeled holiday home of choice

Merc’s contract with Westfalia has come to an end, meaning the Marco Polo camper will be built on the same line as the V-Class MPV

By:Richard Ingram
3 Feb 2026
Mercedes Marco Polo - front14

Mercedes has announced plans to bring the production of its Marco Polo campervan in-house to its Ludwigsfelde plant, streamlining assembly to offer customers “an even more sophisticated home on wheels”. Previously, the vehicle was converted by specialist Westfalia in Gotha, Germany.

Mercedes claims the move, which also sees a series of small changes made to the van’s standard kit list, will make the Mercedes Marco Polo “cosier and more comfortable than ever”. The maker says the “product substance” of the model will remain unchanged, with the aim of maintaining its position as the go-to “glamping-mobile” in the compact camper class.

Tweaks to the Marco Polo include a new electrically operated pop-up roof with an additional 100mm of headroom at the rear. This roof section also comes with new LED ambient lighting, with different modes ranging from “cool energising light, to warm and cosy tones”. It can also be specified with a sliding panel that provides more natural light and an “unobstructed view of the starry sky”.

Mercedes Marco Polo - dash14

By bringing design and manufacturing in-house, Mercedes has also taken the opportunity to update the Marco Polo’s infotainment system. Now, features such as the sliding roof and ambient lighting – as well as the uprated eight-speaker stereo – can be controlled via the main display, as well as by using the MBAC smartphone app. 

Until now, the Marco Polo has only been offered in high-spec Premium Plus and AMG Line trims – complete with kitchenette and two beds. However, when order books for the revised model open soon, a new Marco Polo Horizon variant will be available – removing the built-in kitchen and cupboards in favour of a bench seat in the rear. Mercedes refers to this version as a “leisure vehicle suitable for weekend outings and short holidays”.

No powertrain information has been issued at this time, so we assume it’ll be offered only in V 300 d guise, as before. Exact specifications will be determined at a later date, although the introduction of the new Horizon model should see the entry price drop significantly from the current Marco Polo’s near-£90,000 starting figure.

Mercedes has confirmed that an all-new electric version, based on the firm’s new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) platform will follow “by the end of the decade”.

If you don't fancy spending £90,000 on a Mercedes Marco Polo, why not shove a mattress in the back of a standard V-Class?

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

