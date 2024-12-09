Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is an SL with an F1-inspired HALO in place of a windscreen

AMG is gunning for ultra high-end customers with the first of its new low-production Mythos series

By:Jordan Katsianis
9 Dec 2024
Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed - front 3/45

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the first of its new high-end Mythos models at the final F1 race of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi. Called the AMG PureSpeed, the model is based on the SL 63 but comes with a range of bespoke elements, including a unique F1-inspired HALO that replaces the windscreen. No prices have been revealed, but the model will be limited to 250 units globally. 

Following a recent trend of windscreen-free specials like the Ferrari SP2 Monza and Aston Martin V12 Speedster, AMG’s version differs thanks to the use of a central spine that combines with two traditional roll-hoops to act as a rollover-protection structure. Made from a tubular steel structure mounted in the car’s scuttle, this doesn’t just improve the car’s safety credentials, but also draws direct inspiration from AMG’s F1 car. 

The PureSpeed also features a range of aero tweaks, both active and passive. Under the nose of the car is a new movable flap that helps suck the car to the road at high speeds, aided by the active rear wing found on standard SL models. There are also new underbody aero elements borrowed from the new AMG GT 63 Pro to direct cooling air to the brakes. 

Other external changes include a unique front-end design that swaps the traditional Panamericana grille for a lower front intake paired with a high-mounted black chrome three-pointed star. This sits above a carbon splitter with an aggressive pair of moulded end-plates. 

More end-plates can also be found on the unique side skirt and rear bumper designs. The 21-inch forged wheels are also new, and feature carbon-fibre aero deflectors with a more open design on the front axle so as not to restrict cooling of the standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes. The red-to-black livery is optional – other colours available if customers so choose. 

Inside, there’s a bespoke two-tone colour scheme of white and black Nappa leather, plus the inclusion of AMG’s bucket seats and a custom IWC watchface mounted on top of the dashboard. 

The PureSpeed shares much of its mechanical elements with the SL 63 Roadster. This means that it runs a 577bhp variant of AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, powering all four wheels via a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission. It also shares the semi-active anti-roll suspension system, plus rear-axle steering. AMG claims a 0-62mph time of 3.6 seconds and a 195mph top speed.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

