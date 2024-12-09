Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is an SL with an F1-inspired HALO in place of a windscreen

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the first of its new high-end Mythos models at the final F1 race of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi. Called the AMG PureSpeed, the model is based on the SL 63 but comes with a range of bespoke elements, including a unique F1-inspired HALO that replaces the windscreen. No prices have been revealed, but the model will be limited to 250 units globally.

Following a recent trend of windscreen-free specials like the Ferrari SP2 Monza and Aston Martin V12 Speedster, AMG’s version differs thanks to the use of a central spine that combines with two traditional roll-hoops to act as a rollover-protection structure. Made from a tubular steel structure mounted in the car’s scuttle, this doesn’t just improve the car’s safety credentials, but also draws direct inspiration from AMG’s F1 car.

The PureSpeed also features a range of aero tweaks, both active and passive. Under the nose of the car is a new movable flap that helps suck the car to the road at high speeds, aided by the active rear wing found on standard SL models. There are also new underbody aero elements borrowed from the new AMG GT 63 Pro to direct cooling air to the brakes.