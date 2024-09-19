New F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’ unleashed

Mercedes-AMG has revealed a new limited edition of the AMG GT 63 Pro called the “Motorsport Collectors Edition” – designed for die-hard Mercedes Formula One fans.

It’s not the first time that the AMG division has gone down this route, because back in 2020 the performance arm built the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series ‘P One Edition’ based on the previous-generation AMG GT. Like that car, the new Motorsport Collectors Edition wears a black F1-style livery, as made famous by Mercedes’ utterly dominant 2020 W11 car.

The base colour for the new Motorsport Collectors Edition is obsidian black metallic and at the rear is a hand-painted gradient star pattern, mimicking the design found on the W15 2024 car.

Since Mercedes rejoined F1 in 2010, Petronas has been the team’s main sponsor, and as a result the oil giant’s familiar bright blue colour scheme has been a constant on the German company’s racers. The Motorsport Collectors Edition features it prominently around the windows, plus on the front splitter, side air intakes, side skirts, brake calipers rear diffuser and 21-inch forged wheels.

The car also receives AMG’s carbon fibre package as standard, integrating the material into the front splitter, sills, diffuser and rear wing. There’s more equipment as standard too, with a panoramic glass roof, an AMG Night Package with black chrome in the radiator grille and blacked-out badging.

Inside, the theme continues with Petronas colours used for the stitching on the seats, armrest and doors. The AMG Performance bucket seats are upholstered in black Nappa leather with AMG’s crest in the headrest, while a “1 out of 200” emblem on the centre console reinforces the car’s exclusivity. There’s also an uprated sound system from Burmester, a 360-degree camera, driver assistance package and a head-up display. Each car will also receive its own custom indoor car cover.

The Motorsport Collectors Edition uses an unchanged powertrain from the AMG GT 63 Pro – a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, channelling 603bhp and 850Nm of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. That means a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 197mph.

Pricing for the limited-edition AMG GT hasn’t been revealed, although we’re told a select few will come to the UK. Expect them to cost significantly more than the £180,905 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Launch Edition.

