Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’ unleashed

Just 200 of the special edition Mercedes-AMG GTs will be built - featuring an F1-inspired livery

By:Alastair Crooks
19 Sep 2024
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’ - front 3/411

Mercedes-AMG has revealed a new limited edition of the AMG GT 63 Pro called the “Motorsport Collectors Edition” – designed for die-hard Mercedes Formula One fans. 

It’s not the first time that the AMG division has gone down this route, because back in 2020 the performance arm built the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series ‘P One Edition’ based on the previous-generation AMG GT. Like that car, the new Motorsport Collectors Edition wears a black F1-style livery, as made famous by Mercedes’ utterly dominant 2020 W11 car.

The base colour for the new Motorsport Collectors Edition is obsidian black metallic and at the rear is a hand-painted gradient star pattern, mimicking the design found on the W15 2024 car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Since Mercedes rejoined F1 in 2010, Petronas has been the team’s main sponsor, and as a result the oil giant’s familiar bright blue colour scheme has been a constant on the German company’s racers. The Motorsport Collectors Edition features it prominently around the windows, plus on the front splitter, side air intakes, side skirts, brake calipers rear diffuser and 21-inch forged wheels.  

The car also receives AMG’s carbon fibre package as standard, integrating the material into the front splitter, sills, diffuser and rear wing. There’s more equipment as standard too, with a panoramic glass roof, an AMG Night Package with black chrome in the radiator grille and blacked-out badging. 

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’ - interior overview11

Inside, the theme continues with Petronas colours used for the stitching on the seats, armrest and doors. The AMG Performance bucket seats are upholstered in black Nappa leather with AMG’s crest in the headrest, while a “1 out of 200” emblem on the centre console reinforces the car’s exclusivity. There’s also an uprated sound system from Burmester, a 360-degree camera, driver assistance package and a head-up display. Each car will also receive its own custom indoor car cover. 

The Motorsport Collectors Edition uses an unchanged powertrain from the AMG GT 63 Pro – a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, channelling 603bhp and 850Nm of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. That means a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 197mph. 

Pricing for the limited-edition AMG GT hasn’t been revealed, although we’re told a select few will come to the UK. Expect them to cost significantly more than the  £180,905 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Launch Edition.

Looking for the perfect track car? You'll want these track day cars on your shortlist...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro targets Porsche 911 GT3 buyers
New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ - front cornering

New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro targets Porsche 911 GT3 buyers

AMG’s new high-performance coupe has picked up new elements designed to improve on-track performance
News
12 Jul 2024
New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 2024 review: a superb car for going fast
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 - front

New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 2024 review: a superb car for going fast

The new-generation Mercedes-AMG GT 63 coupe has the Porsche 911 firmly in its sights
Road tests
21 May 2024
New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance revealed: the fastest accelerating AMG ever is a plug-in hybrid
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance - front

New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance revealed: the fastest accelerating AMG ever is a plug-in hybrid

The Porsche 911-rivalling coupe receives a new, range-topping 805bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain
News
20 Apr 2024
New Mercedes-AMG GT 43 revealed with 416bhp 2.0-litre engine
Mercedes-AMG GT 43 - front tracking

New Mercedes-AMG GT 43 revealed with 416bhp 2.0-litre engine

AMG’s flagship sports car has been fitted with the brand’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine
News
19 Mar 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: look like a million dollars with a BMW i7 for less than £530 per month
BMW i7 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: look like a million dollars with a BMW i7 for less than £530 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 16 September is the two-time winner of our Luxury Car of the Year award
News
16 Sep 2024
New Volkswagen Transporter has more load space, bigger screens and greater engine choice
New Volkswagen Transporter - dynamic front 3/4

New Volkswagen Transporter has more load space, bigger screens and greater engine choice

The new T7 Transporter will be available with a wide selection of powertrains, including a pure-electric e-Transporter
News
15 Sep 2024
Dacia Duster's utility vehicle design vs the French wilderness
Dacia Duster Mk3 - front action

Dacia Duster's utility vehicle design vs the French wilderness

We discover that when the going gets tough, the latest 4x4 Duster gets going
Features
16 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content