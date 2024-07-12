Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro targets Porsche 911 GT3 buyers

AMG’s new high-performance coupe has picked up new elements designed to improve on-track performance

by: Jordan Katsianis
12 Jul 2024
New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ - front cornering11

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 coupe has just been given a track-focused overhaul, its crosshairs now firmly locked on Porsche’s 911 GT3. The Pro version gets a range of technical enhancements to its cooling and aerodynamics, plus a touch more power than the standard Mercedes-AMG GT 63. The manufacturer is hoping that the upgrades might just attract customers looking for something that’s as at home on the track as it is on the road. Local UK prices have yet to be announced, but expect a starting price of somewhere around £160,000 when the car arrives later this year. 

Under the bonnet, AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 has picked up a small power upgrade to 603bhp, 26bhp up on the existing GT 63. Torque’s also been bumped to 850Nm, from 800Nm, and both help the coupe race to 62mph in just 3.2 seconds. Top speed is rated at 196mph. 

As with all GT models of this generation, the power’s sent to a 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system via a nine-speed MCT transmission shared with various other AMG saloons and SUVs

Alongside the small performance upgrades have come bigger enhancements to the cooling and aero. These include reinforced high and low-temperature cooling circuits - adding two more front-mounted radiators ahead of the front wheels and top-mounted radiators on top of the front and rear axles to keep the transfer case and differentials cool.

The need for more air to feed the new front-mounted radiators means there’s a new front bumper, with openings on either side of the ‘Panamerica’ grille. These feature active cooling vanes, and have separate air-curtain intakes on their very edge to help clean the airflow around the front wheels. 

Both front and rear ends now also have more substantial aero, with a static rear wing and larger front splitter. There’s also a new active air-panel intake under the nose, which itself is able to reduce lift of the front axle by as much as 30kg. There are also additional air deflectors mounted on the underbody, plus a more effective rear diffuser between the four oblong-shaped exhaust pipes. 

New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ - interior 11

Carbon ceramic brakes are standard fit on the Pro, featuring huge 420mm discs on the front axle with six-piston calipers. As well as keeping brake fade under control, the ceramics also reduce the unsprung weight. They sit behind standard 21-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Cup 2R rubber. 

Inside the cabin, AMG’s carbon-backed high performance seats are fitted as standard alongside a range of other carbonfibre trim elements and Dynamica materials across the seats and steering wheel. 

All these new elements join the clever AMG Active Ride system, which hydraulically-cross links the dampers to keep the car stable and flat at high speeds without compromising on low-speed compliance and suspension travel.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

