New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro targets Porsche 911 GT3 buyers

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 coupe has just been given a track-focused overhaul, its crosshairs now firmly locked on Porsche’s 911 GT3. The Pro version gets a range of technical enhancements to its cooling and aerodynamics, plus a touch more power than the standard Mercedes-AMG GT 63. The manufacturer is hoping that the upgrades might just attract customers looking for something that’s as at home on the track as it is on the road. Local UK prices have yet to be announced, but expect a starting price of somewhere around £160,000 when the car arrives later this year.

Under the bonnet, AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 has picked up a small power upgrade to 603bhp, 26bhp up on the existing GT 63. Torque’s also been bumped to 850Nm, from 800Nm, and both help the coupe race to 62mph in just 3.2 seconds. Top speed is rated at 196mph.

As with all GT models of this generation, the power’s sent to a 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system via a nine-speed MCT transmission shared with various other AMG saloons and SUVs.

Alongside the small performance upgrades have come bigger enhancements to the cooling and aero. These include reinforced high and low-temperature cooling circuits - adding two more front-mounted radiators ahead of the front wheels and top-mounted radiators on top of the front and rear axles to keep the transfer case and differentials cool.