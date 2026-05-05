Mercedes-AMG seems to have its mojo back and is looking to prove it by revamping its entire line-up in as little as 12 months. The focus is on what the performance division is best known for: mighty V8 engines, loud evocative soundtracks, bold designs and cars brimming with character.

In the past few years, AMG has been going through something of an identity crisis and a controversial love affair with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Its latest creations have, undeniably, been very technically capable – and very fast – but they’ve lacked some of the drama, charm and other characteristics of its earlier cars that made them so beloved.

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That’s about to change however. “AMG must become more AMG than ever before,” the division’s CEO Michael Schiebe told Auto Express. “That doesn’t only mean performance, but also emotion and design.”

The new GLC 53 is the first opportunity for us to see how AMG has learned from the vast amount of feedback it’s received from critics and customers alike.

The four-cylinder engine from the old GLC 43 and 63 SE E Performance is gone, replaced by a brand-new 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine. This pumps out a hearty 442bhp, but is also more free-revving, Schiebe promises, and delivers a “much more emotional sound”, helped by a new exhaust system designed to amp up the noise.