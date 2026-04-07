Mercedes cars’ new look will come slow and steady as BMW and Audi opt for revolution

This stability doesn’t necessarily mean there will be no change to Merc’s design language with Bastian at the helm, but a gentle transition is very much part of his mandate. “We are not searching for a new designer or design theme every year,” said Badstübner. “We want continuity. We have one front man and he’s representative of the whole team.”

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Mercedes, like many legacy brands, have been under some criticism for its most recent models, whether it be the design of its early EQ-branded electric cars, or the latest generation of its mixed-powertrain models, such as the latest CLA and GLB.

When asked whether this will be taken into consideration alongside this change in leadership, Badstübner answered with some caution, telling us: “We’re not living in a vacuum; of course we see and look, and listen. But you should not listen too much. If you ask everybody, you get 20,000 answers and you lose the essence of what you’re trying to do. There’s a risk to it, but we’ve managed it well for the last 140 years.

“We always have the new model and the old model, and we compare these two. We consider whether it’s a large enough jump, whether we’ve gone far enough. But we never look over to what BMW or Lexus is doing. It’s not that important for us.”

“We believe in ourselves, and have to make sure that our customers see how much of a jump we’ve wanted to make, and agree to that. But it’s not a common thing that we do a comparison with our rivals.”