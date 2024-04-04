The former GLE 400e was one of very few models in its class that used a four-cylinder petrol engine in its plug-in hybrid set-up. Now, that has been dropped and replaced with a petrol-powered in-line six, producing a total system output of 449bhp alongside a claimed 65-mile EV range. This is a generous improvement in performance, and makes it very competitive – for now. But BMW will soon be launching its all-new iX5 and Audi its Q7, both of which can use their brand-new platforms to improve their efficiency. The diesel-powered PHEV of the current GLE generation will no longer be available.

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A V8-powered GLE 580 will be offered in other markets, but we will be given access to AMG models, with the GLE 53 arriving alongside the main range. This sees a similar two-prong strategy, with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options available. The 442bhp MHEV variant has a few subtle revisions under the bonnet, but the 577bhp PHEV is as before. A GLE 63 S is yet to be confirmed, but given that it was a massively popular model in many markets, expect this to be along in the next few months or so.

Another highlight of the latest GLE is its clever new suspension system called E-Active body control. This system can operate on each corner separately, containing pitch and roll as well as helping with off-road ability. The really clever bit, though, is facilitated by the car’s connection to the internet. The GLE can store the GPS location of any big bumps or potholes, and if you come across that specific bit of road again, it will prepare for that bump. And it doesn’t just take data from your car, but also from other GLEs – and by extension other Mercedes models – with this system creating a network of data in the cloud.

Pricing for the new model isn’t expected to vary much from today’s car, so expect it to start in the region of £80,000. AMG models will push this up to around £90,000.

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