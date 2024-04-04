New Mercedes GLE: big, posh SUV gets major overhaul to try and stay on top
The original German premium SUV has undergone a major overhaul with extra tech and a luxurious new look
Mercedes has given its luxury GLE SUV a substantial update for 2026, introducing a range of upgraded powertrains, a new interior and plenty of high-end features. As with today’s model, it’ll be available in both a standard wagon shape and as a sleeker coupé, each bodystyle also coming with a range of hotter AMG models. Pricing and specifications will be revealed closer to the car’s release date in the UK later this year.
The revamped Mercedes GLE’s changes are substantial, but this is not an all-new model. Instead, this is a large overhaul of the existing cars, with the changes similar in scale to those on the S-Class limousine. They will also be applied to the seven-seat GLS SUV at the same time.
The focus is on giving customers a more attractive choice of powertrains, plus some new chassis and comfort features that are unlocked by fresh software capabilities.
New Mercedes GLE design
The old car’s basic body remains, but there are new front and rear lighting elements. These bring the GLE into line with the brand’s more recent models and include larger headlights with twin three-star lighting motifs and improved Digital Light functionality. The grille is also bigger and sits within a black frame, although it does lead to a jarring panel gap where the bonnet meets the bumper.
The rear has yet more star motifs, but the lights now sit within a black band that stretches across the tailgate. The lower bumpers, colour options and wheel designs have also been tweaked. Plus all models now feature a standard glass roof, which is bigger than the previously available item and allows more light into the new cabin.
Interior and tech
Key to the changes inside is another full-width Mercedes screen, but this one is much shallower than the IMAX-like units found in the CLA and new GLC. Instead, the GLE features three 12.3-inch displays mounted inside the one panel that sits at the same level as the previous car’s twin-screen unit, leaving space below for a more traditional dashboard.
New illuminated air vents sit on this main dash, but the previous centre console and a row of physical buttons remain. The steering wheel also switches over to a version with rollers in place of the former touch controls. Space inside is unchanged compared with the existing model, because the basic body and structure are the same. However, Mercedes is keen to emphasise the wider choice of materials and finishes available through its Manufaktur personalisation program.
Powertrains and chassis
Mercedes is offering a wide range of high-end powertrains that are all connected to the same full-time all-wheel drive system and nine-speed automatic transmission. This includes an in-line six-cylinder petrol GLE 450, plus two diesel options in the GLE 350d and GLE 450d. However, of most interest to many buyers in the UK is the new GLE 450e plug-in hybrid.
The former GLE 400e was one of very few models in its class that used a four-cylinder petrol engine in its plug-in hybrid set-up. Now, that has been dropped and replaced with a petrol-powered in-line six, producing a total system output of 449bhp alongside a claimed 65-mile EV range. This is a generous improvement in performance, and makes it very competitive – for now. But BMW will soon be launching its all-new iX5 and Audi its Q7, both of which can use their brand-new platforms to improve their efficiency. The diesel-powered PHEV of the current GLE generation will no longer be available.
A V8-powered GLE 580 will be offered in other markets, but we will be given access to AMG models, with the GLE 53 arriving alongside the main range. This sees a similar two-prong strategy, with both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options available. The 442bhp MHEV variant has a few subtle revisions under the bonnet, but the 577bhp PHEV is as before. A GLE 63 S is yet to be confirmed, but given that it was a massively popular model in many markets, expect this to be along in the next few months or so.
Another highlight of the latest GLE is its clever new suspension system called E-Active body control. This system can operate on each corner separately, containing pitch and roll as well as helping with off-road ability. The really clever bit, though, is facilitated by the car’s connection to the internet. The GLE can store the GPS location of any big bumps or potholes, and if you come across that specific bit of road again, it will prepare for that bump. And it doesn’t just take data from your car, but also from other GLEs – and by extension other Mercedes models – with this system creating a network of data in the cloud.
Pricing for the new model isn’t expected to vary much from today’s car, so expect it to start in the region of £80,000. AMG models will push this up to around £90,000.
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