New Mercedes GLS facelift ups the levels of luxury and opulence
The Mercedes GLS SUV has been updated for 2026, bringing new levels of tech and luxury
The giant Mercedes GLS has been given a big makeover, helping reinforce its position as the Mercedes S-Class of SUVs. Revealed alongside the smaller GLE, this new model features more tech and opulence than ever. Due to arrive in the UK from the middle of this year, the new GLS will cost from around £110,000 with a range of combustion engines; high-performance AMG and luxurious Maybach variants will follow.
Just like the GLE, this new GLS isn’t a ground-up redesign, but a substantial upgrade to the current model. This is made obvious by the bodyshell, which is the same as before, but there’s lots of new styling elements to distinguish this new model from the old one.
Most obvious are the larger headlights, which now feature a stacked star arrangement. These aren’t just new for style’s sake, but also include an improved Digital Light functionality that has a 40 per cent bigger range and uses 50 per cent less energy. These sit on either side of a larger grille with a huge central star motif that’s illuminated in certain markets – although it won’t be available in the UK for legislative reasons.
The rear end has picked up its own updates, including new rear lights with three star-points. This visually connects the GLS to the S-Class, says Mercedes. UK models will retain AMG-Line body styling, although the forthcoming Maybach version will look a little different.
Inside, Mercedes has turned the volume up on luxury, with more opulent materials and further personalisation options through the Manufaktur program. This includes a wide range of interior leather and trim colours, plus S-Class levels of luxury with head cushions, an optional rear entertainment system and captain's chairs. As well as being bigger and more sumptuous than the GLE, the GLS is also fitted with seven seats as standard – or six if the captain’s chairs are fitted.
What’s hiding under the skin, though, is a brand-new digital infrastructure that gives the updated GLS all sorts of new capability. This includes Merc’s latest MBUX user interface, which is accessed through three 12.3-inch displays. As well as enhanced AI-powered voice activation and better online services, Mercedes also now uses Google data to drive its embedded navigation system.
The software helps with comfort, too, because the new E-Active Body Control system is able to store the location of rough roads, and then preempt the car’s system when approaching the same bit of road next time. This data is collected not from just one Mercedes GLS, though, but from all Mercedes cars fitted with this system, creating a huge database the car’s brain can access.
Under the bonnet, the former powertrain options remain, which in the UK will consist of a GLS 450d with a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine and mild-hybrid tech. However, we expect to see a new GLS 63 S in the next few months, plus a new Maybach variant – and both will feature a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
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