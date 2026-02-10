The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 SUV and Coupe have been officially revealed. However, while this might seem like just another engine option for the high-performance model, it also signals that AMG has turned a corner, finally killing off its controversial four-cylinder models in favour of larger-capacity engines. As a result, this new edition will in effect replace both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance, splitting the pair in terms of performance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new engine itself is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that’s already found in the CLE 53 Coupe and Convertible. However, AMG has given it some fairly substantial mechanical updates to make it more responsive and rev-hungry. New for the GLC 53 are upgraded cylinder heads with new camshafts, plus a larger air intake and new intercooler.

The existing gas-driven turbocharger and performance-oriented 48V mild-hybrid system have also been tweaked. The latter powers an integrated starter generator (or ISG in AMG speak) and a small electrically driven supercharger that both reduce lag in the system and broaden the spread of power and torque. The supercharger is now 50 per cent more powerful than in previous AMG models.

On paper, Mercedes quotes an identical power output to the CLE 53 at 442bhp, with an additional 22bhp coming from the ISG, but peak torque has been lifted to 600Nm, or 640Nm for 10-second overboost periods. The 0-62mph sprint is dealt with in 4.2 seconds, and the top speed is a limited 155mph, or 174mph with the AMG Driver’s Package.

To give the six-cylinder engine a little more aural attitude, AMG has fitted the exhaust system with a new resonator section, and offers an optional AMG Real Performance Sound package that integrates a mechanical exhaust flap into the system. Quoted MPG figures are between 30.7mpg and 28.5mpg depending on body and wheel choice.