New Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 revealed with 442bhp in-line six-cylinder engine
AMG’s new generation of six-cylinder performance models will replace unloved four-cylinder 43 and 63 editions
The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 SUV and Coupe have been officially revealed. However, while this might seem like just another engine option for the high-performance model, it also signals that AMG has turned a corner, finally killing off its controversial four-cylinder models in favour of larger-capacity engines. As a result, this new edition will in effect replace both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance, splitting the pair in terms of performance.
The new engine itself is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that’s already found in the CLE 53 Coupe and Convertible. However, AMG has given it some fairly substantial mechanical updates to make it more responsive and rev-hungry. New for the GLC 53 are upgraded cylinder heads with new camshafts, plus a larger air intake and new intercooler.
The existing gas-driven turbocharger and performance-oriented 48V mild-hybrid system have also been tweaked. The latter powers an integrated starter generator (or ISG in AMG speak) and a small electrically driven supercharger that both reduce lag in the system and broaden the spread of power and torque. The supercharger is now 50 per cent more powerful than in previous AMG models.
On paper, Mercedes quotes an identical power output to the CLE 53 at 442bhp, with an additional 22bhp coming from the ISG, but peak torque has been lifted to 600Nm, or 640Nm for 10-second overboost periods. The 0-62mph sprint is dealt with in 4.2 seconds, and the top speed is a limited 155mph, or 174mph with the AMG Driver’s Package.
To give the six-cylinder engine a little more aural attitude, AMG has fitted the exhaust system with a new resonator section, and offers an optional AMG Real Performance Sound package that integrates a mechanical exhaust flap into the system. Quoted MPG figures are between 30.7mpg and 28.5mpg depending on body and wheel choice.
To get the GLC 53’s power to the road, AMG has fitted its 9G TCT nine-speed automatic transmission. This is connected to an all-wheel drive system that is largely rear-biased, but can be switched to purely rear-wheel-drive form in Drift Mode. To support this, AMG’s electronically controlled limited-slip differential is also standard-fit on the rear axle.
All GLC 53 models will also come with rear-wheel steer and an uprated braking package over standard GLCs. This consists of 390mm front and 360mm rear brake discs with four-piston calipers on the front and sliding calipers on the back.
Styling changes have been kept to a minimum, remaining consistent with the previous GLC 43, but with some new colour, wheel and trim options. The cabin is also unchanged, and still features AMG’s user interface for the centre touchscreen and driver’s information display.
Prices for models in the UK have not been announced, but we expect they will split the existing GLC 43 and 63 models at around £80-100,000 depending on final specification. This makes the GLC 53 more expensive than its future rivals, which include the BMW X3 M50, Audi SQ5 and petrol-engined Porsche Macan GTS, which is still available to order.
