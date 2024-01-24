New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is a hot new coupe priced from £72,990

Mercedes’ performance subdivision, AMG, has set about turning the new Mercedes CLE into more of a driver's car. The result is the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 - on sale now from £72,990.

If you’re wondering what happened to the even hotter CLE 63, our spy shots show that it's coming soon to top the range. For now, the CLE 53 is the most expensive and quickest CLE you can buy.

While the Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 will be given the new C 63’s turbocharged four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain, the CLE 53 comes with a six-cylinder petrol mild-hybrid - which is also found, in a detuned state, in the CLE 450. In the 53, an output of 443bhp is way down on the C 63’s 671bhp, but it can still sprint from 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds - that’s quicker than the BMW 440i and Audi S5.

The CLE 53 is fitted with Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drive system with power going through a nine-speed automatic transmission, tweaked specifically for the AMG model. To ensure the AMG 53 has the stopping capability to match its power, there are bigger four-piston brake calipers up front with perforated discs. The adaptive suspension has been honed by AMG and as standard there’s rear-wheel steering to add some nimbleness.