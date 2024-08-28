Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Mercedes CLE coupe now available with plug-in hybrid power

The CLE 300 e with EQ Hybrid Technology delivers 309bhp and up to 69 miles of pure-electric range

by: Ellis Hyde
28 Aug 2024
New Mercedes CLE 300 e - front tracking 11

The Mercedes CLE now offers something its BMW 4 Series rival can’t – plug-in hybrid power. This feature should help boost the appeal of Merc’s classy two-door, four-seat coupe among company car drivers

Under the bonnet of the new ‘CLE 300 e with EQ Hybrid Technology’, to use its full name, is a 201bhp 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine working together with a 127bhp electric motor and 25.4kWh high-voltage battery developed in-house. 

The combined power output is 309bhp and 550Nm of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels for a 0-62mph time of 6.3 seconds. 

But being a plug-in hybrid means the CLE 300 e can return up to 470.9mpg in official tests. If you’re careful, Mercedes also claims a 69-mile pure-electric range. That, taken together with CO2 emissions of just 13 g/km, means the CLE PHEV benefits from a Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rate of eight per cent for company car drivers. 

Prices for the Mercedes CLE 300 e start from £60,610, and buyers have a choice of three specifications: AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition. Standard equipment includes a 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, comfort suspension setup, a panoramic sliding sunroof, 360-degree camera system and a suite of driver assistance tech.

Elsewhere in the Mercedes range, the E-Class saloon and GLE SUV are now available with a diesel plug-in hybrid powertrain. The E 300 de is priced from £66,610, has a 68-mile zero-emissions range and supposedly returns up to 706.3mpg. Meanwhile, the GLE 300 de starts from £77,360, can cover 63 miles on battery power, and officially averages up to 403.6mpg.

Looking for a plug-in hybrid? These are the best plug-in hybrid cars currently on the market...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

