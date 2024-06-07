Verdict

The Mercedes S-Class is still a mighty impressive piece of engineering that’s lost none of its grandeur and it continues to excel in all the areas an executive limousine needs to: space, comfort, refinement and quality. However the new version has sacrificed some subtlety and class for flashier looks and a more screen-focused interior. It’s also hard to see this car as the true pinnacle of the Mercedes line-up when some of its much less expensive models already have the same technology or are more advanced. Regardless, the S-Class will continue to more than satisfy the affluent and successful individuals in the market for such a car – and their chauffeurs.

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The world’s elite and their chauffeurs will be faced with a tricky decision in the next few months: do they get the newly updated Mercedes S-Class or BMW 7 Series? Both highly distinguished luxury limousines have received major changes inside, outside and under the metal, creating what is quite possibly the ultimate first-world problem.

The new S-Class has arrived first, and while it still has an understated persona, the 20 per cent bigger grille – adorned with dozens of tiny chrome three-pointed stars and illuminated – makes the car look even more imposing. It also means lesser motorists know sooner to get out of the way, so that the people in this car can take care of their important business.