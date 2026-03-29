Ferrari has a social conscience, British car makers should follow suit

Of all the car makers I’ve visited, a tiny firm with a quirky, almost village-like atmosphere effortlessly stands out as the best, coolest and classiest.

How could I not be honoured and impressed to be invited to Ferrari’s Maranello HQ-cum-factory, before being so warmly welcomed? My highlights included: a personal tour of Enzo Ferrari’s frozen-in-time residence overlooking his secure test track where I witnessed the sound, sight and smell of a Formula One car driven in anger by a Ferrari test pilot; lunch at the ‘works canteen’ (Ristorante Cavallino, so good it has a Michelin Star); and an invitation (gratefully accepted) to drive whatever car I fancied from the production line. Best day of my working life? Probably.

For reasons beyond its control, the company is currently having a comparatively quiet time on the road car and grand prix fronts. The war in and around Iran means that some shipments to the Middle East have been postponed. Another temporary blow is that F1 races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have, for safety and security reasons, been cancelled.

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No matter. The company is quietly diversifying as it launches into health and social care. Its road car-manufacturing, motorsport, brand-building, merchandise and money-making departments remain as important as ever. But if you’re anything like me, you’ll be impressed to learn that the company acknowledges there’s more to life than all of the above. So, from this month, its HQ is doubling as a diagnosis centre – for people, not cars.