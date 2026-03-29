Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Ferrari has a social conscience, British car makers should follow suit

Mike Rutherford praises Ferrari’s idea to transform its HQ into a medical diagnosis centre

By:Mike Rutherford
29 Mar 2026
Opinion - Ferrari medical centre

Of all the car makers I’ve visited, a tiny firm with a quirky, almost village-like atmosphere effortlessly stands out as the best, coolest and classiest.

How could I not be honoured and impressed to be invited to Ferrari’s Maranello HQ-cum-factory, before being so warmly welcomed? My highlights included: a personal tour of Enzo Ferrari’s frozen-in-time residence overlooking his secure test track where I witnessed the sound, sight and smell of a Formula One car driven in anger by a Ferrari test pilot; lunch at the ‘works canteen’ (Ristorante Cavallino, so good it has a Michelin Star); and an invitation (gratefully accepted) to drive whatever car I fancied from the production line. Best day of my working life? Probably.

For reasons beyond its control, the company is currently having a comparatively quiet time on the road car and grand prix fronts. The war in and around Iran means that some shipments to the Middle East have been postponed. Another temporary blow is that F1 races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have, for safety and security reasons, been cancelled.

Advertisement - Article continues below

No matter. The company is quietly diversifying as it launches into health and social care. Its road car-manufacturing, motorsport, brand-building, merchandise and money-making departments remain as important as ever. But if you’re anything like me, you’ll be impressed to learn that the company acknowledges there’s more to life than all of the above. So, from this month, its HQ is doubling as a diagnosis centre – for people, not cars.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The facility is designed to provide potentially life-saving care and advanced diagnostic services to Ferrari employees. But the firm also admits that the health of folk not on its payroll is important. So, working with local and regional health and other authorities, its hi-tech facilities are also being made available to all locals. Philips, a world leader in medical innovation, is on board. As is Med-Ex, the medical partner of Scuderia Ferrari.

So just as Ferrari’s two highest-paid workers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, can and do benefit from the cutting-edge equipment and medical expertise at the company’s brand-new facility, a local schoolboy needing, say, an MRI scan be accommodated too. Or his grandparent whose ageing bones need accurate assessment and treatment.

Ferrari reckons that in Italy, this is the first time a firm outside the medical sector has created such a facility, working in collaboration with the relevant public institutions.

So c’mon, all you comfortably-off British firms – you can and should follow Ferrari’s fine example by finding space at your HQs, and devoting a percentage of your profits to fund and build similar facilities for employees and others.

No doubt the likes of Philips, Med-Ex and the NHS can offer appropriate guidance and support. In these troubled times, demonstrate that you’ve got a social conscience. Please.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Most expensive cars ever sold at auction
Most expensive cars - header image

Most expensive cars ever sold at auction

The rarest and most desirable cars ever made fetch eye-watering sums when going under the hammer. These examples attracted the highest auction prices …
Best cars & vans
17 Feb 2026
I’ve been crying out for a revolutionary car interior, I’m just shocked it came from Ferrari
Opinion - Ferrari Luce interior

I’ve been crying out for a revolutionary car interior, I’m just shocked it came from Ferrari

Apple’s iconic designer has created a new car interior, but Jordan Katsianis wonders if Ferrari was the right brand to do it with
Opinion
12 Feb 2026
New Ferrari Luce interior revealed: Italian brand’s first EV goes wild and retro inside
Ferrari Luce - dash

New Ferrari Luce interior revealed: Italian brand’s first EV goes wild and retro inside

The first Ferrari pure EV is set to be called Luce and will revolutionise its interiors thanks to input from Apple legend
News
9 Feb 2026
How to buy a used supercar: driving thrills without the horrendous bills
How to buy a used supercar - Ferrari 328 GTS

How to buy a used supercar: driving thrills without the horrendous bills

We visit a Ferrari dealer in the New Forest to discover what it’s like to purchase a dream used model
Features
18 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Geely Galaxy Battleship 700 is an AI-powered behemoth aiming to sink the Land Rover Defender
New Geely Galaxy Battleship - front static

New Geely Galaxy Battleship 700 is an AI-powered behemoth aiming to sink the Land Rover Defender

Auto Express has confirmed the hulking hybrid 4x4 is coming to the UK
News
25 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: hot Volkswagen Golf R Estate offers pace and space for £301 a month
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: hot Volkswagen Golf R Estate offers pace and space for £301 a month

High performance doesn’t normally come this cheap – the Volkswagen Golf R Estate is our Deal of the Day for 25 March.
News
25 Mar 2026
Surprise Cupra Tavascan update brings bigger screens and possibly a lower price
2026 Cupra Tavascan - front 3/4

Surprise Cupra Tavascan update brings bigger screens and possibly a lower price

The new entry-level Tavascan gets a 58kWh battery capable of around 270 miles on a single charge
News
26 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content