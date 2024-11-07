We’ve caught the new electric BMW M3 testing once again and it appears the next generation of the super-saloon will retain plenty of the performance-related design tweaks that helped immortalise its predecessors.

Frank Van Meel, CEO of BMW’s M division, recently confirmed that the electric version of the car would use the M3 badge – and these latest spy shots show it should be recognisable to M enthusiasts too.

Spotted testing on the Nurburgring, this electric M3 prototype still wears full camouflage, although we can see the covering for the front intake has been removed, revealing a central spline not dissimilar to the one on the current M5. Without an engine to cool, the upper grille is blanked off, although the petrol-powered M3 will likely need to open up this space to channel air to the engine.

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Bulkier wheelarches can be seen down the side, along with larger wheels and beefier brakes. The front wing air vent – a design staple on the M3 since the E46 generation – isn’t visible, though it might not be needed, given the pure-EV powertrain. The bonnet does feature an air vent, though, which we assume will be for aerodynamic purposes rather than cooling. On the roof, the familiar double-bubble carbon-fibre roof has also been carried over as well.