BMW has begun testing the two-door i4 version of the all-electric i3, and our first glimpse is of the soft-top convertible model.

The i4 name is still being used by the four-door i4 Gran Coupe, which arrived in 2022 as a rival to the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. The upcoming i3 saloon will soon take over from the i4 Gran Coupe, while the i4 name will be used for two-door models: an electric coupe and this convertible variant.

While the all-electric revolution has reached most areas of the car market, electric convertibles are few and far between. There’s the MG Cyberster, though that’s a two-seater and the BMW clearly comes with four seats. Other four-seat electric convertibles include the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore and MINI Electric Convertible, but the upcoming BMW will have precious few direct rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is not only the first time we’ve seen the i4 Convertible (which has a fabric roof like the current 4 Series Convertible rather than a hard-top) testing, but also the first time we’ve seen the i4 in production bodywork. The design of the front end clearly continues the styling of the i3 and iX3 with the ‘Neue Klasse’ layout incorporating the flush-fitting kidney grilles and headlights into one unit. Like the i3, the i4 gets active shutters and functional air curtains lower down on the bumper.