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New BMW i4 Convertible: drop-top EV to up the fun factor

The drop-top alternative to the i3 could have the sector to itself

By:Alastair Crooks
28 Jul 2026
BMW i4 Convertible spy shots - front 3/45

BMW has begun testing the two-door i4 version of the all-electric i3, and our first glimpse is of the soft-top convertible model.

The i4 name is still being used by the four-door i4 Gran Coupe, which arrived in 2022 as a rival to the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. The upcoming i3 saloon will soon take over from the i4 Gran Coupe, while the i4 name will be used for two-door models: an electric coupe and this convertible variant. 

While the all-electric revolution has reached most areas of the car market, electric convertibles are few and far between. There’s the MG Cyberster, though that’s a two-seater and the BMW clearly comes with four seats. Other four-seat electric convertibles include the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore and MINI Electric Convertible, but the upcoming BMW will have precious few direct rivals. 

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This is not only the first time we’ve seen the i4 Convertible (which has a fabric roof like the current 4 Series Convertible rather than a hard-top) testing, but also the first time we’ve seen the i4 in production bodywork. The design of the front end clearly continues the styling of the i3 and iX3 with the ‘Neue Klasse’ layout incorporating the flush-fitting kidney grilles and headlights into one unit. Like the i3, the i4 gets active shutters and functional air curtains lower down on the bumper. 

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The profile of the i4 Convertible reveals the roofline has been kept low and the wheelbase is long considering the total length of the body, all helping to provide the two-door drop-top with a squat, sporty stance. The rear of the i4 in both this convertible and the coupe will likely take on the same lighting signature as the i3 with horizontal LED clusters - though we can see the bootlid is different and the number plate is positioned further up on this car. 

There’s a cover over this i4 Convertible’s touchscreen, although we already know it’ll have the same dash layout as the i3 and iX3 - both of which are available on the Auto Express Find A Car service now. The big news in these ‘Neue Klasse’ models is BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system, which replaces a traditional dial pack in front of the driver with a full-width head-up display shown in a black area at the base of the windscreen. Expect a huge 17.9-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dash, taking care of almost every function given that BMW has started to abandon its rotary iDrive controller. 

BMW i4 Convertible spy shots - rear 3/45

A convertible body typically means a reduction in efficiency over the equivalent coupe through a combination of extra weight and less sleek aerodynamics. The standard i3 comes with up to 563 miles of range from a huge 112kWh battery, so even if the i4 Convertible suffers a significant loss of range, it should still easily beat the likes of the MG Cyberster (316 miles) and Maserati GranCabrio Folgore (273 miles). The i3 has launched in xDrive50 First Edition form with a 462bhp dual-motor powertrain good for 0-62mph in only 4.7 seconds, and we expect similar numbers for the i4.  

We can also expect the i4 to arrive sometime in 2027, after the upcoming Touring estate variant of the i3. In xDrive50 First Edition form, the i3 costs from £57,905, and considering the price premium that the 4 Series Convertible has previously commanded over the 3 Series saloon, BMW’s new electric soft-top could launch at more than £60,000. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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