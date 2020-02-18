New 751bhp Maserati GranCabrio Folgore luxury drop-top EV charges in

This is the new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: the all-electric, 751bhp version of the Italian brand’s drop-top grand tourer and its third EV in as many years.

It’s powered by the same tri-motor powertrain and 800-volt electrical architecture as its hard-top sibling, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. There’s a single electric motor up front and two on the rear axle – one at each wheel.

Maserati claims the GranCabrio Foglore’s motors deliver precise torque vectoring, and a combined power output of 751bhp with 1,350Nm of torque; enough to hit 62mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 180mph.

The brand claims the setup could produce up to 1,183bhp, but is limited at the moment because of the battery’s maximum output of 610kW (818bhp). We’re told Maserati is already looking into new batteries that unlock that extra power.

For now, the motors are fed by a 92.5kWh battery (83kWh of which is usable) that’s arranged in a unique T-shape, running underneath the car’s centre console and what would be its transmission tunnel. By choosing not to mount the battery under the floor like in most EVs, Maserati can achieve a lower driving position, and the sleek roofline that defines Maserati grand tourers.

The GranCabrio Folgore has a range of up to 278 miles, and can charge at an ultra-rapid 270kW. Find the right charge point and a 20 to 80 per cent top-up will take just 18 minutes.