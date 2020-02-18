Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New 751bhp Maserati GranCabrio Folgore luxury drop-top EV charges in

The latest iteration of Maserati’s four-seat grand tourer has received the EV treatment

by: Ellis Hyde
16 Apr 2024
New Maserati GranCabrio Folgore - front 36

This is the new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: the all-electric, 751bhp version of the Italian brand’s drop-top grand tourer and its third EV in as many years.

It’s powered by the same tri-motor powertrain and 800-volt electrical architecture as its hard-top sibling, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. There’s a single electric motor up front and two on the rear axle – one at each wheel.

Maserati claims the GranCabrio Foglore’s motors deliver precise torque vectoring, and a combined power output of 751bhp with 1,350Nm of torque; enough to hit 62mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 180mph.

The brand claims the setup could produce up to 1,183bhp, but is limited at the moment because of the battery’s maximum output of 610kW (818bhp). We’re told Maserati is already looking into new batteries that unlock that extra power.

For now, the motors are fed by a 92.5kWh battery (83kWh of which is usable) that’s arranged in a unique T-shape, running underneath the car’s centre console and what would be its transmission tunnel. By choosing not to mount the battery under the floor like in most EVs, Maserati can achieve a lower driving position, and the sleek roofline that defines Maserati grand tourers.

New Maserati GranCabrio Folgore - rear36

The GranCabrio Folgore has a range of up to 278 miles, and can charge at an ultra-rapid 270kW. Find the right charge point and a 20 to 80 per cent top-up will take just 18 minutes.

The petrol and electric versions of the GranCabrio look almost identical, though the Folgore wears some aero-optimised alloy wheels and features a more aerodynamic grille with some thin slots to provide cooling. 

It’s not a completely blanked-off panel like some electric cars as Maserati’s Head of Design, Klaus Busse, doesn’t want the company’s EVs to be “faceless cars”. Speaking to Auto Express, Busse said “We have 110 years of history and there's a lot of great companies coming up, but we have our history. So why wouldn't we use all these beautiful traditions that we have?”

The GranCabrio Folgore has some extra reinforcement along the sills and at the rear to make up for the lack of a fixed roof, but it’s more focused on comfort than its hard-top sibling, according to the car’s chief engineer, Davide Danesin.

The folding fabric roof – offered in five colours – can be lowered in just 14 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph, and Maserati has added a neck warmer so it’s a bit more comfortable to have the wind in your hair, even in the colder months. It has also fitted speakers inside and outside the car to create a ‘sound experience’ as a substitute to the traditional Maserati V8 soundtrack.

New Maserati GranCabrio Folgore - interior 36

Inside is a screen-centric cabin with dual displays on the dashboard and above them is a digital reinterpretation of the traditional Maserati clock. The upholstery is made from recycled nylon with a complex pattern laser etched onto it. There are a wealth of driver assistance systems onboard, too, and up to 154 litres of boot space available.

Prices for the new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore start from £185,610 – around £16,000 more than the V6-powered Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo and over £5,000 more than the GranTurismo Folgore’s starting price.

So far, Maserati has launched pure-electric versions of the Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale SUV, all wearing the Folgore badge which means ‘lightning’ in Italian. A zero-emissions version of the Maserati MC20 supercar is arriving next, in 2025, followed by a big new E-segment SUV in 2027 and the next-generation Maserati Quattroporte in 2028.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

