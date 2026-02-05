Verdict

If the upcoming 3 Series EV is even half as good as this revised i4 M60 – a car based on BMW’s legacy petrol-electric platform, remember – we’re in for a treat. The i4 remains a better all-rounder than the Tesla Model 3, let down only by its lofty price and the fact it doesn’t have universal access to the US maker’s excellent Supercharger network. Supremely refined, lightning quick and filled with well integrated, intuitive tech, the only reason not to buy an i4 M60 is because the eDrive35 is 99 per cent as capable – all for £20k less.

The BMW i4 has long sat in the Tesla Model 3’s shadow. Similarly capable on paper, the European EV is around £10,000 more expensive than Elon Musk’s pioneering electric saloon – whether you opt for the most basic eDrive35 Sport, or this all-singing, all-dancing 593bhp M60 xDrive.

And that’s a shame, because in the original i4, BMW built a supremely talented EV – on what was essentially a compromised do-it-all, petrol-electric shared platform. Few EVs made such a compelling case for those who put driver engagement at the top of their new-car must-have wish list.

The i4 still has a few years left to run, despite there being an all-new BMW 3 Series EV just around the corner. To maintain appetite for the electric Gran Coupe, BMW has injected some life into the sleek four-door, including more range across the board, and extra power for the flagship M version.