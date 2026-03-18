The BMW i3 Touring has been spied testing on the public road for the first time, giving us a clear indication of what the new BEV will look like when it arrives next year. Just like the saloon that’s already been revealed, this is an all-electric take on the 3 Series that’s promising class-leading range and efficiency figures. Just like the saloon, this is a mission statement for the BMW brand – only with a bigger boot.

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Previously confirmed at the i3 international reveal, the new Touring version will do exactly what it says on the tin, offering a more versatile loadspace and folding rear seats that will bump up practicality without needing to upsize into the taller iX3 SUV.

As with its internal-combustion predecessors, we expect the i3 Touring to get the same range of powertrains as the equivalent saloon. For now there’s just one version of the i3 – the high-spec 50 xDrive with two e-motors producing 462bhp and 645Nm of torque – but single-motor versions are expected.

Range for the i3 saloon in 50 xDrive guise stands at a whopping 559 miles (thanks to a huge 112kWh battery), the most of any car available in the UK. Given the extra weight of the Touring’s body, we suspect the range of the equivalent estate to take a slight hit, although like the saloon, it’s still likely to sit at the top of its class in this area. Charging shouldn’t be any different in the Touring: expect as much as 400kW to add 248 miles of range in 10 minutes.