New BMW M3 Touring: hot estate to live on with both EV and petrol power

BMW has confirmed the next-generation M3, like the current model, will be available in a practical Touring form as well as a saloon. The forthcoming twin-pronged M3 range will also include two distinct models with ICE and EV powertrains.

Both the standard M3 Touring and saloon are only offered with a single 3.0-litre straight six engine that produces 503bhp. Currently, the prices start from just over £90,000 for the Touring and Saloon from around £88,000, both of which can be found though the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

In a recent interview, BMW M’s CEO, Frank van Meel, told Auto Express: “The M3 is doing very well, so yes, M Tourings have proved that the concept is very interesting and that’s something that we have in mind for the future. We wouldn’t like to give it up.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

We then asked whether there would be a Touring version of the electric M3, and received an unambiguous reply: “We’ll see you later.”

However this wasn’t a foregone conclusion. BMW’s Neue Klasse revolution covers pretty much the company’s entire range of cars, and with a new iX3 M also on the way, questions were being raised about whether BMW M would need to condense its future range by culling the Touring versions of the M3. Thankfully for estate fans, we now know this is not the case.