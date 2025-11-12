New BMW M3 Touring: hot estate to live on with both EV and petrol power
Phenomenal success of BMW’s M3 Touring will see it continue in both ICE and EV forms
BMW has confirmed the next-generation M3, like the current model, will be available in a practical Touring form as well as a saloon. The forthcoming twin-pronged M3 range will also include two distinct models with ICE and EV powertrains.
Both the standard M3 Touring and saloon are only offered with a single 3.0-litre straight six engine that produces 503bhp. Currently, the prices start from just over £90,000 for the Touring and Saloon from around £88,000, both of which can be found though the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
In a recent interview, BMW M’s CEO, Frank van Meel, told Auto Express: “The M3 is doing very well, so yes, M Tourings have proved that the concept is very interesting and that’s something that we have in mind for the future. We wouldn’t like to give it up.”
We then asked whether there would be a Touring version of the electric M3, and received an unambiguous reply: “We’ll see you later.”
However this wasn’t a foregone conclusion. BMW’s Neue Klasse revolution covers pretty much the company’s entire range of cars, and with a new iX3 M also on the way, questions were being raised about whether BMW M would need to condense its future range by culling the Touring versions of the M3. Thankfully for estate fans, we now know this is not the case.
We already know that the twin-pronged approach to the future M3 will offer two very different options, despite them looking quite similar. The petrol M3 will retain an in-line six-cylinder petrol engine, and feature both turbochargers and some level of hybrid assistance, but the size of that hybrid module is still not confirmed.
Most likely is the use of a 48V mild-hybrid system to help streamline the powertrain’s ancillaries and give the engine a subtle boost under full acceleration. The other option could be a plug-in hybrid system similar to the larger M5, but with an all-electric alternative also in the works, this is less probable.
We also have a good idea of what to expect with the all-electric iM3 Touring, because it’ll feature a high-output four-motor layout that will also give it a fully variable all-wheel drive system. Prototypes of the car have already been pounding around the Nurburgring for a year, revealing flared wheelarches and wide tyres, helping put the rumoured near-1,000bhp onto the road.
However, it’s not just the M3 that will continue to offer a Touring body, but the next M5, too. Van Meel also told us: “Right now we have a 50:50 split on the M5 between saloon and Touring, so yes, the demand is quite high, even in the US. It’s been a success, so why stop it?”
The next M5 will look quite different to the current model, but is in effect the same car underneath, which means it’ll run a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. As it stands, this produces well over 700bhp, but the peak power figure could rise, as could the 50-odd-mile electric range. However, we still have at least 18 months to wait before the next-gen M5 is revealed in both saloon and estate forms.
Can't wait for the new model? You can buy the current BMW M3 Touring for around £90,000 through our Buy a Car service.
