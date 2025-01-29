Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New BMW M3 CS Touring takes the family estate to a 542bhp extreme

This angrier version of BMW’s high-performance family hauler gets more power and tuned chassis but still offers 500 litres of boot space

By:Ellis Hyde
29 Jan 2025
BMW M3 CS Touring drift14

Lovers of fast estate cars rejoice, because the already thrilling BMW M3 Touring has received a healthy dose of extra power, chassis tweaks and shed a few kilos to create the new M3 CS Touring. But don’t worry, it’s just as practical as before. 

Under the bonnet lies a tuned version of BMW’s ‘S58’ twin-turbo 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine that now spits out 542bhp – 20bhp more than before – and 650Nm of torque. Upgrades include a forged lightweight crankshaft, revised turbos that deliver more boost and specially designed engine mounts, which the brand says sharpens engine response. 

All this means the M3 CS Touring can rocket to 62mph in 3.5 seconds – one tenth quicker than the standard version – and will hit 124mph in 11.7 seconds, which is helpful to know if you’re running behind on the school run. Flat out, the top speed is 186mph. 

You should be able to hear the M3 CS Touring coming, as it features a new exhaust system with a titanium rear silencer and electronically controlled baffles. These provide a more aggressive soundtrack when Sport or Sport+ mode are activated.

Like the standard model, the M3 CS Touring pairs an eight-speed automatic gearbox with BMW’s rear-biased, all-wheel drive system, xDrive. Drivers can select 4WD Sport mode to direct more power rearwards, or 2WD mode which sends everything to the rear and deactivates the dynamic stability control (DSC). All the while, the active M rear differential handles torque distribution. 

BMW M3 CS Touring cabin14

Like the M3 CS saloon and M4 CS coupe, the M3 CS Touring gets tweaked spring rates and shocks, aluminium front strut brace that increases body rigidity, and revised settings for the adaptive dampers, steering and DSC. 

Forged lightweight wheels are fitted as standard and staggered, with 19-inch rims up front and 20-inch on the rear. They’re wrapped in track-focused tyres like Michelin’s Pilot Sport Cup 2 as standard, though customers can opt for more street-oriented rubber at no extra cost. Alternatively, stickier rubber is optionally available, along with carbon ceramic brakes.

The standard M3 Touring’s kerb weight has been cut by 15kg, thanks to the bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, rear diffuser and side mirror caps being made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic. So are the centre console, dashboard trim and shift paddles, while the final weight saving measure is a set of deep M Carbon bucket seats.

Styling changes match those on other CS models. Up front is a new splitter with extra aero fins, stripped-back kidney grille pattern with an eye-catching red border, and distinctive yellow daytime running lights. There’s plenty of exposed carbon fibre dotted around, while tweaks to the rear are limited to matte black quad-exhaust tips and more red accents on the roof spoiler.

Inside, there’s an Alcantara steering wheel with red 12 o'clock marker and dedicated buttons to activate personalised drive modes, a 14.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display and a 12.3-inch driver’s display with shift lights along the top. Plus track-focused features like a lap-timer and drift optimiser.

But of course, one reason you’d buy the M3 CS Touring over anything from the hyper-SUV armada is the 500 litres of boot space on offer, which is more than you get in the Ferrari Purosangue. Luggage capacity grows to 1,510 litres when the rear seats are folded down. 

BMW M3 CS Touring rear14

The BMW M3 CS Touring will be produced in a limited run, each costing from £120,600 – nearly £33,000 more than the regular M3 Touring. That’s not surprising though, as the M3 CS saloon and M4 CS command identical premiums over their standard counterparts. The first examples will arrive with customers in March.

Buyers have four paint colours to choose from – Black Sapphire, British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue and Frozen Solid White – and the option of gold bronze or black finish for the wheels. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

