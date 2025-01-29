Lovers of fast estate cars rejoice, because the already thrilling BMW M3 Touring has received a healthy dose of extra power, chassis tweaks and shed a few kilos to create the new M3 CS Touring. But don’t worry, it’s just as practical as before.

Under the bonnet lies a tuned version of BMW’s ‘S58’ twin-turbo 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine that now spits out 542bhp – 20bhp more than before – and 650Nm of torque. Upgrades include a forged lightweight crankshaft, revised turbos that deliver more boost and specially designed engine mounts, which the brand says sharpens engine response.

All this means the M3 CS Touring can rocket to 62mph in 3.5 seconds – one tenth quicker than the standard version – and will hit 124mph in 11.7 seconds, which is helpful to know if you’re running behind on the school run. Flat out, the top speed is 186mph.

You should be able to hear the M3 CS Touring coming, as it features a new exhaust system with a titanium rear silencer and electronically controlled baffles. These provide a more aggressive soundtrack when Sport or Sport+ mode are activated.

Like the standard model, the M3 CS Touring pairs an eight-speed automatic gearbox with BMW’s rear-biased, all-wheel drive system, xDrive. Drivers can select 4WD Sport mode to direct more power rearwards, or 2WD mode which sends everything to the rear and deactivates the dynamic stability control (DSC). All the while, the active M rear differential handles torque distribution.

Like the M3 CS saloon and M4 CS coupe, the M3 CS Touring gets tweaked spring rates and shocks, aluminium front strut brace that increases body rigidity, and revised settings for the adaptive dampers, steering and DSC.