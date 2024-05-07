New 2024 BMW M4 CS revealed: sweet spot secured?

BMW claims a 0-62mph time of just 3.4 seconds, 0.3 faster than the rear-drive M4 CSL and 0.1 faster than the standard xDrive M4 Competition. Zero to 124mph takes just 11.1 seconds and with the M Driver’s Package fitted, top speed is limited to 188mph.

Another place where the CS differs is its suspension, which has been lowered and stiffened over the standard Competition. Axle kinematics, wheel camber settings, anti-roll bars, spring rates and damper tuning are all tuned specifically for the CS, with an additional set of auxiliary springs thrown in for good measure. BMW has given the car a lighter forged 19 and 20-inch staggered wheel design familiar from the CSL, wrapped in standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or optional track-focused Cup 2Rs.

Like with all BMW CS models, there’s a variety of bespoke carbon fibre elements to reduce overall weight including carbon replacements for the bonnet, front splitter, rear diffuser, door card inserts, centre console and the bucket seats. What is missing is the M4 CSL’s unique carbon bootlid with its distinctive ducktail, which was designed with a direct reference to the original M3 CSL. BMW has not confirmed an official weight figure, but it should sit between the featherweight 1,625kg of the CSL and the 1,850kg of the standard M4 Competition xDrive.

As well as the performance upgrades, the new BMW M4 CS also picks up the 2024 M4’s minor styling and tech updates, including a new set of headlights here still integrating the yellow signature within the daytime-running lights (EU laws only permit them to be yellow when the main headlights are active), as well as a brand new dashboard, steering wheel and BMW’s latest digital interface.

Beyond this, the CS will also offer a range of bespoke colour and trim options in a high gloss or ‘Frozen’ finish. These include the launch colour, which is a Frozen version of the Le Mans Green available on the standard car, as well as a gold option for the forged wheel design.

UK prices have yet to be confirmed, but we expect the BMW M4 CS to cost from around £120,000 – slightly more than the previous M3 CS, but not quite to the level of the £128,000 M4 CSL, which was both more limited in production and came with higher-cost bespoke carbon fibre elements.

