New BMW M4 CS Edition VR46: exclusive special honours MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi

This is the BMW M4 CS VR46 special edition, and before you wonder to yourself whether there’s been any cross-contamination of monikers between German car manufacturers, the VR in VR46 is not related to Volkswagen’s narrow-angle V6 engine. Instead it’s in celebration of the legendary Moto GP champion and now BMW works driver Valentino Rossi, plus his legendary 46 race number. This figure also reflects the total number that will be built, each at a premium over the base car’s £120,000.

BMW will offer the VR46 in one of two specifications, Sport and Style. Sport models feature a Marina Bay Sans Blue finish with Tanzanite Blue decals and stickers. The Style version switches to a matte finish of Tanzanite Blue for the main body, with the decals finished in the same colour, but contrasting through their gloss finish.

The remaining details are shared between the two versions, with any red pinstriping on the base CS – such as that on the grille and brake calipers – replaced with yellow. Additional yellow stripes on the wheel spokes, along the base of the bootlid and at the top of the window are also new. The M4 CS’s carbon-fibre elements remain, including the roof, mirror caps, bumper inserts, front splitter and rear spoiler.

A similar approach is taken inside, with all the regular CS’s red stitching and contrast elements in yellow. The carbon-backed bucket seats are now finished in a new black and blue leather combination, with yet more yellow contrast stitching and unique illuminated VR46 plates mounted just below the headrest. The CS’s carbon-fibre centre console also remains, with the build number embossed into the leather wrist rest that sits between the front seats.

All of the M4 CS’s mechanical upgrades over the ‘standard’ Competition models also apply, with unique suspension geometry, forged 20- and 21-inch wheels, a jump in power to 542bhp and other detailed changes to the structure and suspension carriers.

Finally, buyers of the M4 CS VR46 will also be given an audience with Valentino Rossi himself during a two-day experience in Italy. This expenses-paid trip will include a BBQ at his VR46 Motor Ranch, plus a day at the Misano World Circuit for an exclusive BMW M Driver’s experience with the latest BMW M models.

