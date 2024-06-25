New BMW M3 CS Touring spotted: hardcore family estate could be packing 542bhp

It appears that a new, hardcore version of the thrilling BMW M3 Touring is coming in hot. Our spy photographers spotted what is almost certainly an M3 CS Touring hauling it around the Nurburgring race track in Germany.

The visual giveaways that this is the BMW M3 CS Touring are the new front grille pattern, the aggressive front splitter with aero fins and a glimpse of yellow headlight elements, all of which are featured on the latest BMW M4 CS that was unveiled in May, and the BMW M3 CS we drove last year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 542bhp engine from the M3 CS and M4 CS is probably in the M3 CS Touring as well. This tuned version of BMW’s twin-turbocharged ‘S58’ 3.0-litre in-line six cylinder delivers around 20bhp more than the standard M3 Touring, plus 650Nm of torque, and is more responsive, too.

As is the case with the regular BMW M3 Touring, the engine will be connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased, all-wheel drive system. Whatever power is sent to the rear axle will be managed by an active rear differential.

We don’t expect the 0-62mph time for the M3 CS Touring will be all that much quicker than the standard car’s, which only needs 3.6 seconds to complete the benchmark sprint.

But BMW’s CS-badged cars aren’t entirely focused on acceleration figures anyway. They also feature numerous chassis tweaks like lowered and stiffened suspension, lighter wheels and carbon fibre elements to reduce weight.

On the M3 CS saloon, the roof, bonnet, front splitter, door mirrors, rear diffuser and spoiler were all made from carbon fibre, along with the bucket seats and other interior trim. We expect the majority of those to be carried over to the M3 CS Touring, except the carbon fibre roof, based on our pictures.

The new BMW M3 CS Touring is probably going to arrive in 2025, and cost around £120,000 considering that the M3 CS saloon had a price tag of more than £115,000 – a £33,000 increase over a regular all-wheel drive M3 Competition at the time.

Need speed and space in equal measure? These are the best fast estate cars...