Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BMW M3 CS Touring spotted: hardcore family estate could be packing 542bhp

The new high-performance family hauler is expected to arrive in 2025 featuring same tuned engine as the M4 CS coupe

by: Ellis Hyde
25 Jun 2024
BMW M3 CS Touring (camouflaged) - front cornering5

It appears that a new, hardcore version of the thrilling BMW M3 Touring is coming in hot. Our spy photographers spotted what is almost certainly an M3 CS Touring hauling it around the Nurburgring race track in Germany.

The visual giveaways that this is the BMW M3 CS Touring are the new front grille pattern, the aggressive front splitter with aero fins and a glimpse of yellow headlight elements, all of which are featured on the latest BMW M4 CS that was unveiled in May, and the BMW M3 CS we drove last year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 542bhp engine from the M3 CS and M4 CS is probably in the M3 CS Touring as well. This tuned version of BMW’s twin-turbocharged ‘S58’ 3.0-litre in-line six cylinder delivers around 20bhp more than the standard M3 Touring, plus 650Nm of torque, and is more responsive, too. 

BMW M3 CS Touring (camouflaged) - rear cornering5

As is the case with the regular BMW M3 Touring, the engine will be connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-biased, all-wheel drive system. Whatever power is sent to the rear axle will be managed by an active rear differential.

We don’t expect the 0-62mph time for the M3 CS Touring will be all that much quicker than the standard car’s, which only needs 3.6 seconds to complete the benchmark sprint.

But BMW’s CS-badged cars aren’t entirely focused on acceleration figures anyway. They also feature numerous chassis tweaks like lowered and stiffened suspension, lighter wheels and carbon fibre elements to reduce weight

On the M3 CS saloon, the roof, bonnet, front splitter, door mirrors, rear diffuser and spoiler were all made from carbon fibre, along with the bucket seats and other interior trim. We expect the majority of those to be carried over to the M3 CS Touring, except the carbon fibre roof, based on our pictures.

The new BMW M3 CS Touring is probably going to arrive in 2025, and cost around £120,000 considering that the M3 CS saloon had a price tag of more than £115,000 – a £33,000 increase over a regular all-wheel drive M3 Competition at the time.

Need speed and space in equal measure? These are the best fast estate cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW M3 Competition gets subtle new look and power hike to 523bhp
BMW M3 Touring dynamic front 3/4
News

BMW M3 Competition gets subtle new look and power hike to 523bhp

The last thing BMW’s mid-tier M car needed was more power, but that’s exactly what it’s been given
28 May 2024
Top 10 best fast family cars 2024
Best fast family cars - February update
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best fast family cars 2024

Having a family shouldn't limit you to a boring hatchback or people carrier - here's our top 10 fast family cars
1 Feb 2024
Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring: hot performance estates go head-to-head
Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring - front tracking
Car group tests

Audi RS 4 Avant vs BMW M3 Touring: hot performance estates go head-to-head

Updates have transformed the Audi RS 4 Avant before it bows out for good, but can it beat the BMW M3 Touring?
16 Dec 2023

Most Popular

Dacia, Kia and MG have gone from no-hopers to celebrated winners
Opinion - Dacia Duster
Opinion

Dacia, Kia and MG have gone from no-hopers to celebrated winners

Mike Rutherford thinks Dacia, Kia and MG were once considered underdogs, but the 2024 Driver Power results show just how far all three manufacturers h…
23 Jun 2024
New MG Cyberster 2024 review: electric GT is a world away from the MGB
MG Cyberster 2024 UK - front
Road tests

New MG Cyberster 2024 review: electric GT is a world away from the MGB

The two-seat MG Cyberster electric roadster fits the open-topped grand tourer brief
24 Jun 2024
New Cupra Leon 2024 facelift review: fun hatch gets sharper looks
New 2024 Cupra Leon - front tracking
Road tests

New Cupra Leon 2024 facelift review: fun hatch gets sharper looks

Cupra tidies up its Leon range with a facelift, but it’s the plug-in hybrid hatch which gains the greatest upgrades
21 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content