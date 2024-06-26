Exclusive Aston Martin Valiant arrives with retro styling, V12 power and a manual gearbox

The next of Aston Martin’s low-production specials has been revealed in the form of a high performance sports car called the Aston Martin Valiant. Designed to excel on road and track, the 38-unit production run will commence later this year, with first cars reaching customers by the end of 2024 – at a price we’re guessing will be the wrong side of ‘if you have to ask’.

Similar in style and execution to the 110-unit Valour currently in production, the new Valiant has more dramatic, track-focused styling with an aggressive aero package. This includes a new nose with full-width grille slats and an F1-inspired groundworks package made up from a larger front splitter, rear diffuser and sills that feature air detachers similar to those you’ll find ahead of the rear wheels of Aston’s F1 racer.

Some of the bodywork is also shared with the Valour, but dominating the rear design is a new static rear wing that’s integrated right into a new rear clamshell. This sits above a ‘Kamm’ tail and four round exhaust tips that sit at the end of a fully titanium system.

The new 21-inch wheels are now made of magnesium, and reduce total weight compared to the Valour’s aluminium wheels by 14kg. They also feature an F1-style wheel cover, which helps with aero while still allowing plenty of cooling for the big carbon ceramic braking package behind.

Aston has also been doing lots of work on the suspension, with the adoption of a complex set of Multimatic ASV (adaptive spool valve) dampers that work with re-tuned electronics to give the Valiant a wider spectrum to its ride and handling. This added variability is built right into the re-calibrated driver modes specific to just this model.

Under the bonnet is Aston’s familiar twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Peak power figures are rated at 734bhp, with torque limited to 753Nm – less than you’ll find in something like the DBS 770 Ultimate due to the manual’s lower torque maximum. Aston Martin hasn’t announced performance figures as yet.

Despite the track-focus, Aston has retained a highly-appointed cabin with extensive use of semi-aniline leather, Alcantara and milled aluminium. As in the Valour, the gear linkage is exposed, and features a unique milled aluminium gear knob. Carbon fibre is also used extensively in both decorative and structural areas within the cabin, including the full-carbon seats shared with other high-end Aston Martin derivatives.

