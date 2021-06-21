Millions of families got their first taste of motoring in the 1960s, with car ownership on the rise thanks to low unemployment, rising wages and an increasing sense of optimism. London finally emerged from the shadows of the Second World War, cementing itself as the epicentre of fashion, music and culture.

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From Mary Quant’s mini skirt gracing Carnaby Street to the sound of the Beatles playing from bedrooms across the nation, there’s a sense that Britain found its groove in the Swinging Sixties. England certainly had the world at its feet in 1966.

The motoring landscape was transformed. Although it was launched in 1959, the Mini – originally known as the Austin Se7en and Morris Mini-Minor – became a symbol of 60s life. As fashionable as it was frugal; as practical as it was small.

However, the Mini wasn’t the only British car capable of conquering the world. In 1961, Jaguar unveiled the E-Type, a sports car so alluring, Enzo Ferrari described it as the most beautiful car in the world. It will come as no surprise to discover that both the Mini and the E-Type make our list of the best cars of the 1960s.

In truth, the 1960s was the last golden decade of the British car industry. Quite how Britain managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory is a subject that could be discussed at length. The quality of the cars produced by Jaguar, Rover, MG, Aston Martin and Lotus should have provided the foundations for greatness. It wasn’t to be.